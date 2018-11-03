no.karreaston52.110218
Buy Now

Karr Leonard Kelly (3) crumbles against Warren Easton on Thursday, November 01, 2018, at Behrman Stadium in New Orleans, LA.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

FINAL NEW ORLEANS AREA

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS

(x - Denotes team has clinched an outright or share of district championship; *Denotes school is not competing for district championship honors.)

DISTRICT 6-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

x-Slidell                         8-2             7-0             333    210

Fontainebleau                6-4             5-2              307   295

St. Paul’s                       5-5              5-2             306   210

Hammond                     6-4             4-3              166    156

Mandeville                     3-6              3-4             219    251

Northshore                    3-7              2-5             118    186

Covington                      3-7              2-5             170    243

Ponchatoula                   2-8             0-7              287   436

DISTRICT 7-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.             PF    PA

x-Destrehan                  9-1              6-0             394   178

Terrebonne                   9-1              5-1              377    143

East St. John                5-5              3-3              277   167

Hahnville                      5-5              3-3              233   181

Central Lafourche          6-4             2-4             287   236

Thibodaux                    3-7              1-5              152    331

H.L. Bourgeois              2-8             1-5              70     289

DISTRICT 8-5A

Team                          W-L           Dist.            PF    PA

x-John Ehret                9-1             7-0             324   126

Landry-Walker             6-4             6-1              367   210

Chalmette                   6-4             5-2              310    228

West Jefferson             4-6             4-3              211    293

East Jefferson              3-7             3-4              158    286

Bonnabel                     3-7             2-5              259   317   

Higgins                        1-9             1-6              39     370

Grace King                   1-9             0-7             105    369

DISTRICT 9-5A

Team                          W-L            Dist.          PF    PA

x-John Curtis               10-0            6-0             368   135

Rummel                       8-2             5-1              298   163

Holy Cross                   7-3              3-3              239   163

Brother Martin              6-4             3-3              209   223

Jesuit                          5-5              3-3              205   185

St. Augustine               5-5              1-5              273   236

Shaw                           2-8             0-6             126    283

DISTRICT 8-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

x-Lakeshore                  10-0            3-0             497   103

Pearl River                    7-2              2-1              286   169

Franklinton                    4-6             1-2              221    298

Salmen                          1-9             0-3             113    305

DISTRICT 9-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

x-Karr                           10-0           4-0             355    96

Warren Easton               7-2             3-1              356   149

Belle Chasse                  8-2             2-2             303   129

Helen Cox                      5-5             1-3              228   213

McMain                          0-10           0-4             132    374

DISTRICT 10-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

x-Carver                        7-3              3-0             302   128

McDonogh 35                 5-5              2-1              141    239

John F. Kennedy             1-9              1-2              139    379

Riverdale                       5-4              0-3             336   216

*Ben Franklin                 6-4              0-0             190   235

DISTRICT 7-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

x-Hannan                      10-0           4-0             327   112

Jewel Sumner                6-4             3-1              162    160

Bogalusa                       4-5             2-2             183    178

Loranger                       2-8             1-3              156    304

Albany                          6-4             0-4             236   187

DISTRICT 9-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

x-Sophie Wright             6-4             4-0             253   194

Cohen                           6-4             3-1              306   148

KIPP Renaissance           3-7              2-2             170    298

Abramson-Sci                2-7              1-3              106   249

Thomas Jefferson           1-9              0-4             83     434

DISTRICT 10-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

x-St. Charles Catholic     7-3             5-0             184    101

De La Salle                    6-3             4-1              281    167

St. James                      6-4             3-2              305   175

Donaldsonville               5-5              2-3              246   185

Lusher                          3-7              1-4              186    378

Haynes                         1-8              0-5             107    290

DISTRICT 8-2A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

x-Amite                         9-1             7-0             432   68

St. Helena                     8-2             6-1              331    118

Pine                              7-3             5-2              258   224

St. Thomas Aquinas       5-5             4-3              216    255

Independence                3-7             3-4              168    238

Northlake Christian         2-8             2-5              59     210

Springfield                     3-7              1-6              165    314

Pope John Paul II            2-8             0-7             95     343

DISTRICT 9-2A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

x-Country Day              10-0            4-0             416    169

Newman                       9-1             3-1              445   126

Riverside                      3-6              2-2             254   286

South Plaquemines        2-8             1-3              137    325

Fisher                           0-10           0-4              39     433

DISTRICT 8-1A

Team                                    W-L           Dist.             PF    PA

x-West St. John                     7-2              4-0             304   138

Covenant Christian                7-2              3-1              306   172

Varnado                                2-7              2-2             145    246

Houma Christian                    5-4              1-3              225   253

St. Martin’s                            3-7              0-4             163    341

*KIPP B.T. Washington            5-2              0-0             212    78

*Ecole Classique                     2-4              0-0             32     116

*Ridgewood                            1-6              0-0             51      151

View comments