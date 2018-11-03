FINAL NEW ORLEANS AREA
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS
(x - Denotes team has clinched an outright or share of district championship; *Denotes school is not competing for district championship honors.)
DISTRICT 6-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-Slidell 8-2 7-0 333 210
Fontainebleau 6-4 5-2 307 295
St. Paul’s 5-5 5-2 306 210
Hammond 6-4 4-3 166 156
Mandeville 3-6 3-4 219 251
Northshore 3-7 2-5 118 186
Covington 3-7 2-5 170 243
Ponchatoula 2-8 0-7 287 436
DISTRICT 7-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-Destrehan 9-1 6-0 394 178
Terrebonne 9-1 5-1 377 143
East St. John 5-5 3-3 277 167
Hahnville 5-5 3-3 233 181
Central Lafourche 6-4 2-4 287 236
Thibodaux 3-7 1-5 152 331
H.L. Bourgeois 2-8 1-5 70 289
DISTRICT 8-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-John Ehret 9-1 7-0 324 126
Landry-Walker 6-4 6-1 367 210
Chalmette 6-4 5-2 310 228
West Jefferson 4-6 4-3 211 293
East Jefferson 3-7 3-4 158 286
Bonnabel 3-7 2-5 259 317
Higgins 1-9 1-6 39 370
Grace King 1-9 0-7 105 369
DISTRICT 9-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-John Curtis 10-0 6-0 368 135
Rummel 8-2 5-1 298 163
Holy Cross 7-3 3-3 239 163
Brother Martin 6-4 3-3 209 223
Jesuit 5-5 3-3 205 185
St. Augustine 5-5 1-5 273 236
Shaw 2-8 0-6 126 283
DISTRICT 8-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-Lakeshore 10-0 3-0 497 103
Pearl River 7-2 2-1 286 169
Franklinton 4-6 1-2 221 298
Salmen 1-9 0-3 113 305
DISTRICT 9-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-Karr 10-0 4-0 355 96
Warren Easton 7-2 3-1 356 149
Belle Chasse 8-2 2-2 303 129
Helen Cox 5-5 1-3 228 213
McMain 0-10 0-4 132 374
DISTRICT 10-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-Carver 7-3 3-0 302 128
McDonogh 35 5-5 2-1 141 239
John F. Kennedy 1-9 1-2 139 379
Riverdale 5-4 0-3 336 216
*Ben Franklin 6-4 0-0 190 235
DISTRICT 7-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-Hannan 10-0 4-0 327 112
Jewel Sumner 6-4 3-1 162 160
Bogalusa 4-5 2-2 183 178
Loranger 2-8 1-3 156 304
Albany 6-4 0-4 236 187
DISTRICT 9-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-Sophie Wright 6-4 4-0 253 194
Cohen 6-4 3-1 306 148
KIPP Renaissance 3-7 2-2 170 298
Abramson-Sci 2-7 1-3 106 249
Thomas Jefferson 1-9 0-4 83 434
DISTRICT 10-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-St. Charles Catholic 7-3 5-0 184 101
De La Salle 6-3 4-1 281 167
St. James 6-4 3-2 305 175
Donaldsonville 5-5 2-3 246 185
Lusher 3-7 1-4 186 378
Haynes 1-8 0-5 107 290
DISTRICT 8-2A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-Amite 9-1 7-0 432 68
St. Helena 8-2 6-1 331 118
Pine 7-3 5-2 258 224
St. Thomas Aquinas 5-5 4-3 216 255
Independence 3-7 3-4 168 238
Northlake Christian 2-8 2-5 59 210
Springfield 3-7 1-6 165 314
Pope John Paul II 2-8 0-7 95 343
DISTRICT 9-2A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-Country Day 10-0 4-0 416 169
Newman 9-1 3-1 445 126
Riverside 3-6 2-2 254 286
South Plaquemines 2-8 1-3 137 325
Fisher 0-10 0-4 39 433
DISTRICT 8-1A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
x-West St. John 7-2 4-0 304 138
Covenant Christian 7-2 3-1 306 172
Varnado 2-7 2-2 145 246
Houma Christian 5-4 1-3 225 253
St. Martin’s 3-7 0-4 163 341
*KIPP B.T. Washington 5-2 0-0 212 78
*Ecole Classique 2-4 0-0 32 116
*Ridgewood 1-6 0-0 51 151