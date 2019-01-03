It had all the makings of a tournament title game, a contest with two defending LHSAA state girls basketball champions and an epic fourth quarter comeback. In the end, the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic Girls’ Platinum Bracket defending champs survived to continue their title defense.
Despite surrendering a 23-point fourth quarter to New Orleans-area foe Warren Easton, John Curtis picked up a 50-48 victory in the second round of this week’s tournament at the Alario Center in Westwego.
The Patriots were fueled by a pair of 20-point performances from their two stars senior Abryhia Irons (21 points) and junior Jerkalia Jordan (20). But even after her squad’s hard-fought victory, coach Barbara Farris was already focused on the lessons that could be learned from a gritty performance.
“We survived this one, but we need to realize defense is important and something that can help you win big games,” Farris said. “We got a win. It was ugly. Now, we’ve got to figure out how to salvage it.”
At the outset, it appeared Curtis would run away with the matchup between two of the most dominant local programs in recent memory. Both teams struggled to find their footing in the first quarter, with the Patriots leading 10-5 after the first eight minutes, and Easton’s Casey Harris knocked down a corner 3-pointer to inch within two.
But the game, dominated by physical play in the paint on both sides, began to swing the Patriots’ way early in the second quarter. They would reel off 14-straight points over the next four minutes, including a 9-of-10 stretch at the free throw line from Irons and five points from Jordan.
Curtis led 24-12 at halftime and maintained their double-digit lead through the third quarter at 35-25, but Easton star sophomore guard Breanna Sutton fought tooth and nail to claw her Eagles back. Her team-high 21 points included 13 in the fourth quarter as Easton finished with 23 in the final eight minutes.
Senior guard Cabria Lewis, who finished with eight points, ignited an 11-0 Easton run with three consecutive layups as the Eagles ramped up their full-court defensive pressure. Junior guard Tianna Williams knotted the game at 37-all with a 3-pointer with 4:15 left.
Curtis responded with drawing three consecutive fouls in the paint and knocked down eight-straight points in three possessions to boost their lead to 45-37. The momentum swung back to Easton as Sutton rattled off her own 7-2 run, capped with a corner trey to pull the Eagles within three, 47-44, with 1:35 left. Her three with 0:31 left kept them within two, 49-47.
But with the ball in her hands on the final two possessions while drawing a pair of fouls after Easton forced back-to-back turnovers on inbounds plays, Sutton missed three of her four free throws, missing an opportunity to complete the comeback.
In the win, Farris was forced to play several very young players, including seventh and eight-graders, quality minutes. Though disappointed at times in their response to the big stage, she said she hopes their experience in a postseason-like atmosphere will pay dividends down the line.
“It’s going to take more than two people. We can’t just stand around and watch,” she said. “But sometimes you need a little luck, and we got lucky at times today.”