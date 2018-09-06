Ursuline and Newman were looking for a competitive match to help their early season development.
Both teams got that, and Ursuline got a little more as it came away with a victory after coming out on top, 15-13, in the fifth set Thursday night at Ursuline.
The Lions (3-4) lost the first set, won the next two, saw Newman win the fourth then won the decisive set. The Greenies fell to 1-5.
“We’re trying to find our identity,” Ursuline coach Jay Jay Juan said. “I think both teams are trying to find themselves at the beginning of the season. We both lost our senior cores from last year.
“We came through in the end. You’re looking for a good, competitive match, and Newman is very solid. We did what we needed to do to eke out a win.”
The fifth set was tied four times, the last time at 13 before the Lions scored the final two points.
“This is a really nice rivalry,” Greenies coach Colleen Loerzel said. “It’s always competitive. We’re both scrappy teams with a lot of heart. They made a couple more plays at the end.”
Newman scored the match's first two points and opened a 10-3 lead in the first set before Ursuline settled down. The Lions crept closer until they tied the score at 16 and again at 17.
But Zaria Nelson had a kill and Shoshana Cohen an ace, and the Greenies finished the set on an 8-2 run.
Ursuline scored the first four points of the second set as Holly Santos had three kills. She added two blocks as the Lions opened a 13-1 cushion before Newman came back.
A string of six consecutive points brought the Greenies within 18-14 before Ursuline answered with five straight points.
Newman scored the next six points to get within 23-20, but the Lions scored two of the next three points to win the set.
Ursuline carried that momentum into the start of the third set, scoring the first five points and opening an 8-1 lead.
The Greenies scored the next seven points to even the score before Ursuline scored six in a row.
Newman started chipping away, twice pulling within one point, but the Lions scored the last five points, the final two on aces by Nadia Farley.
The score was tied six times in the fourth set before the Greenies took the lead for good on a kill by Kayley Hill to make the score 18-17. The Lions got within 20-19, but Newman scored five of the last six points.