With the series of LHSAA state track meets spread out over three days at the LSU Bernie Moore Track and Field Complex and each one filled with incredibly close finishes, impressive marks and some classification records, it’s sometimes hard to keep track of who is truly the best-of-the-best athletes in each event.
Five athletes set the best marks of 2019 in two events each, including St. Katharine Drexel’s Alia Armstrong with her two state titles in both girls hurdles events and Brother Martin’s Hunter Appleton in the two boys distance events.
Take a look below at the athletes who set themselves apart from the rest of the state’s best athletes in their respective events.
GIRLS
100 meters: Kiana Foster, Loranger (3A) – 11.54
100 meter hurdles: Alia Armstrong, St. Katharine Drexel (2A) – 13.39
200 meters: Kiana Foster, Loranger (3A) – 24.06
300 meter hurdles: Alia Armstrong, St. Katharine Drexel (2A) – 42.60
400 meters: Maygan Shaw, Pineville (5A) – 55.90
800 meters: Adele Broussard, Episcopal (2A) – 2:16.43
1,600 meters: Mary Nusloch, Academy of the Sacred Heart (3A) – 5:11.39
3,200 meters: Hope Shales, Mt. Carmel (5A) – 11:33.07
4x100 meter relay: Alexandria (5A) – 47.53
4x200 meter relay: Alexandria (5A) – 1:39.62
4x400 meter relay: Ruston (5A) – 3:52.48
4x800 meter relay: Mandeville (5A) – 9:44.37
Long jump: Taylor Walls, Terrebonne (5A) – 18 feet, 8 inches
High jump: Taylor Davis, Benton (4A) – 5-6
Triple jump: Orsciana Beard, Zachard (5A) – 39-1¼
Discus: Logan Lewis, Baton Rouge (5A) – 124-3 inches
Shot put: Logan Lewis, Baton Rouge (5A) – 42-7¾
Javelin: McKayla Ferguson, Plaquemine (4A) – 137-9
Pole vault: Heather Abadie, St. Michael (4A); Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette (5A) – 12-0
BOYS
100 meters: Raymontre Palmer, Kentwood (1A) – 10.42
110-meter hurdles: Michael Hamburg, West Monro (5A) – 14.25
200 meters: Sean Burrell, Zachary (5A) – 20.79
300 meter hurdles: Kashie Crockett, Ouachita Parish (5A) – 38.01
400 meters: Sean Burrell, Zachary (5A) – 46.52
800 meters: LaDann Thomas, C.E. Byrd (5A) – 1:55.82
1,600 meters: Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin (5A) – 4:21.81
3,200 meters: Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin (5A) – 9:31.20
4x100 meter relay: Captain Shreve (5A) – 41.31
4x200 meter relay: Carencro (4A) – 1:25.82
4x400 meter relay: Catholic-B.R. (5A) – 3:18.13
4x800 meter relay: Airline (5A) – 7:59.16
Long jump: Jadarius Clark, Alexandria (5A) – 22 feet, 11 inches
High jump: Reggie Shallowhorn, Jonesboro-Hodge (1A) – 6-9
Triple jump: Jalen Smith, North Central (1A) – 46-2
Discus: Traveon Scott, Port Allen (2A) – 167-5
Shot put: Jacobian Guillory, Alexandria (5A) – 55-5
Javelin: Jackson Rimes, Catholic-B.R. (4A) – 181-8
Pole vault: Nicholas Russell, Catholic-N.I. (2A) – 16-0