For those in the stands supporting the Metairie Park Country Day football team, a win Friday night may feel just as good as a victory in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

No one would know. The football program hasn’t played there before. For the second time in program history, the Cajuns find themselves in the state semifinals – the first time since 1983 – boasting an undefeated record with the defending Division III state champions standing between them and a shot at uncharted territory.

Catholic-New Iberia is making its third consecutive trip to the semis, a disciplined, hard-nosed Wing T offense averaging nearly 48 points a game, despite a shutout in their only loss of the season. But Country Day coach Joe Chango has had the opportunity during his four-year tenure with the Cajuns to slowly, methodically build a program according to his own vision. His 12-man senior class has been molded to embody the dedicated group he expects to churn out with regularity. They aren’t about to back down now.

“They (Catholic) have been down this road a handful of times in recent years, and there’s something to be said about having that experience and knowing what to expect,” Chango said. “But we feel like we have the advantage of playing at our place where we feel comfortable. Hopefully we can just stay comfortable and focus on the task at hand. If we let the game become bigger than it is or let the outside stuff infiltrate you, it’ll bring you down.”

With three of their 11 wins coming by a combined five points in the first half of the season, Country Day enters Friday off one of their best offensive performances of 2018. Junior quarterback Justin Ibieta threw for seven touchdowns and rushed for one more, recording 398 yards through the air on 23-of-28 passing in a 58-35 win over visiting Ascension Episcopal in last week's quarterfinals matchup. The week before, the No. 2 seed in Division III earned a bye.

The Cajuns will need more of that from Ibieta, possibly with more variety to keep the Panthers off-balance. But even more important than the offensive production will be Country Day’s ability to play a clean football game in front of a raucous home crowd in the biggest game in school history.

“You can’t make mistakes. Those are the teams that are going to end up on the losing end of things in a game like this,” Chango said.

Beyond recognizing Catholic’s level of experience with a game of this magnitude, the four-year head coach said his team isn’t taking any kind of “underdog” mentality entering Friday’s semifinal. They haven’t needed an emotional ploy to reach an undefeated regular season record for the first time since 2004.

The level-headed, forward-thinking approach of Chango’s senior class has been the backbone of the Cajun’s 2018 success, and he trusts that group will have their teammates raised to the perfect balance of hype, grit and focus when they take the field.

“They know what we’re playing for. They know the gravity of the situation, and they know we don’t accomplish that without good focus and sharp practices,” he said. “We can’t let ourselves get blown up because we’re playing in this big game.

“Before the season, we had a goal we set out to achieve, and they’re in our way. We’ve got to take care of business.”