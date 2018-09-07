The Northshore defense held the Salmen offense to 59 total yards as the Panthers shutout the Spartans 7-0 in a non-district game. The game was played at Spartan Field but the Panthers were the home team because Northshore’s field was deemed unplayable.
“The defense played really well, I’m really proud of them” said Northshore coach Mike Bourg. “But we gotta get better offensively. We are gonna get beat with the teams we have coming up if we don’t play better. We have to execute better offensively.”
Northshore (1-1) forced three turnovers and converted one of them for the only points of the game.
Salmen (0-2) was able to convert two first downs on their opening possession, but quarterback Mikell Marco was intercepted by Braden Neal and returned it to the Spartans 40-yard line. A nine-play, 40-yard drive that consumed 5:02 was capped off when Branyan Bounds scored on a three-yard touchdown run. Andrew Stein added the extra point to make the score 7-0 with 1:16 left in the first quarter.
“We moved the ball a lot better than we did last week,” said Bounds. “We still had a few mistakes on offense and we need to keep working on that. The defense really helped out the offense tonight by keeping us on the field.”
The Panthers had 48 offensive plays while the Spartans ran just 39 in a very fast-moving game.
Neither quarterback could get anything going with the muddy and sloppy field conditions. Marco completed 4 of 12 passes for 7 yards. Michael Benedict completed 1 of 9 passes for 3 yards.
“Both teams had to play on this field, and hats off to Northshore because they made the plays,” said Salmen coach Eric Chuter. “We weren’t consistent and we have a lot of work to do. But I’m proud of my kids. They fought to the bitter end and never gave up.”
The Panthers rushed for 184 yards. Dwayne Jones Jr. rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries.
“The offense did a good job running the ball, but our defense has some dogs on it,” said Jones. “We have a great defense.”
On their opening possession of the second half, the Spartans drove inside the Panthers 20, but Marco fumbled and Kayori Henry recovered for Northshore at their own 17-yard line.
The Panthers were stopped and forced to punt and Larry Barnes returned it 48 yards to the Northshore 25-yard line. After two penalties and an incomplete pass, Marco threw his second interception, this time to Marcus Clay at the Panthers 18-yard line.
Salmen had one final chance, but Marco was sacked on fourth-and-12 by Kershawn Fisher and the Panthers were able to run out the clock.
“No turnovers and just six penalties. I will take that,” said Bourg. “The running game looked good at times. But we would run two to three good plays then we would back up. We just need to get more consistent.”