No matter who wins on Saturday or how many games the series goes, this weekend’s Division I state quarterfinals clash between Brother Martin and John Curtis will represent the marquee moment of the Catholic League season.
Should the Crusaders shake off the rust of a first-round bye and pick up right where they left off – a steady-handed team that only improved as the season went on – Saturday’s final out at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium will represent a changing of the guard. Over the last five years, Jeff Curtis’ Patriots squad has been one of the surest things in New Orleans-area high school sports, winning four state titles and running undefeated through District 9-5A a year ago while they rose to No. 7 in the country.
So for a team that has lost in the second round of the playoffs three consecutive years while weathering John Curtis’ dominance, Brother Martin living up to the consistency that helped clinch them a Catholic League title would be a big step for Jeff Lupo’s program, who hasn’t won a state title since 1996.
“Even though we’re a fairly young group, we have a veteran group because so many of these guys have been playing two or three years now,” Lupo said. “They understand the meat grinder that district play is. There’s so much parody and good players and coaches, and they’ve had to stay the course.
“We’re mentally tough enough because we’ve been beaten up enough the last couple years.”
That will be put straight to the test with Thursday’s first pitch around 7 p.m. in the teams’ first of a three-game series that will determine one of the four Division I semifinalists headed to Sulphur next week. While the Patriots were able to continue to build upon their own youth with the benefit of two more victories over St. Augustine in the teams’ first-round series last weekend, Lupo’s group had to try their best to stay loose, game-ready and laser focused without the same game repetitions - the one caveat of winning their last six games of the regular season.
And it’s one that Coach Curtis is all too familiar with. Even as dominant as his Patriots have been the last couple years, earning byes each of the last two years in Division I, he’s always seen that bye week as a potential roadblock that isn’t always easy to work around.
“Entering the playoffs as No. 1 and having that target, that’s a lot of pressure for 15, 16, 17, 18-year-olds,” he said.
But this year for Curtis has been different. Having to replace seven of the team’s everyday starters almost automatically removed the pressure that a two-time defending state champion might feel. He admitted he was even pleased his team didn’t end up with one of the four byes, instead landing the No. 7 seed.
“Every opportunity for this group to play together is an opportunity to get better,” he said. “It’s worrisome to have it (a bye) with an experienced group, so I’m glad we were able to play a series that allowed us to grow as a team.”
Instead of a bye week, Curtis’ group will have to contend with the Brother Martin bats he not-so-jokingly estimated may be hitting around .400 as a team, led by the junior duo of Brennan Stuprich and Tre’ Morgan, an LSU commitment.
“Our biggest thing is we’re able to apply steady pressure up and down the lineup,” Lupo said. “There’s no easy outs, and we could have a different guy come up big every night.”
More than a month ago, in the teams’ two-game series in the first week of district play, the Crusaders’ depth and consistency at the plate forced the young Curtis defense into too many mistakes, leading to an 11-1 blowout loss and a tight 2-1 defeat where the team’s coach still felt there was much to be desired.
“It’s not even that we made a ton of errors, but we missed on some pitches and misplayed some bunts, and things started to snowball,” Curtis said. “We know they’re going to get balls into play. It’s about trying to limit them from taking the extra base, while finding ways to scratch a run across ourselves.”
The Patriots have shown bursts of stardom, sweeping the division’s No. 4-seed Rummel to start district play while splitting with Jesuit and Holy Cross, but the consistency that Brother Martin has shown, and that baseball fans had grown to expect from a John Curtis squad, was absent.
So should the defending champs find a way to tack on another year to their dynasty with a series victory, it could be one of the more impressive things they’ve done in recent memory.
“To be able to compete in the quarterfinals,” Curtis said, “that’s all we can ask for.”
Local quarterfinals baseball schedule
*third game in each best-of-three series will be played if necessary
CLASS 5A
No. 11 Northshore at No. 3 Parkway – Friday at 4 p.m., 7 p.m.; Saturday at 7 p.m.
No. 10 Destrehan at No. 2 Sam Houston – Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday at 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
CLASS 4A
No. 9 Salmen at No. 1 Tioga – Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
No. 6 Pearl River at No. 3 Breaux Bridge – Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
No. 10 South Terrebonne at No. 2 Lakeshore – Friday at 4 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m.
DIVISION I
No. 9 Holy Cross at No. 1 Catholic-B.R. – Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m.
No. 5 C.E. Byrd vs. No. 4 Archbishop Rummel – Thursday at 4 p.m.; Friday at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. *games played at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium
No. 6 Evangel Christian at No. 3 St. Paul’s – Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m.
No. 7 John Curtis vs. No. 2 Brother Martin – Thursday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. *games played at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium
DIVISION II
No. 6 St. Charles at No. 3 Teurlings Catholic – Friday at 4 p.m.; Saturday at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
DIVISION III
No. 10 Isidore Newman at No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas – times TBD