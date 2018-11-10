BOYS BASKETBALL
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday, Nov. 12
Non-district
East Ascension at East St. John, 5 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Zachary, 5 p.m.
Belle Chasse vs. NOMMA at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.
Cohen at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.
Carver at M.L. King, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Covington, 6 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at South Plaquemines, 6:15 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Abramson Sci, 6 p.m.
Destrehan at St. Charles Catholic, TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Non-district
South Plaquemines vs. Lutheran at Mount Olive Church, 5 p.m.
Fellowship Christian at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Belle Chasse at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
Lusher at Dunham, 6 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Einstein Charter, 6 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Doyle, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at International, 6:30 p.m.
Kennedy at St. Augustine, 7 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Carver at Hahnville, 7 p.m.
Karr at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.
St. James at Houma Christian, 7 p.m.
Bogalusa at Mandeville, 7:15 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at McMain, 7 p.m.
Salmen at Slidell, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Non-district
Abramson Sci at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Covington at East St. John, 7 p.m.
Shaw at French Settlement, 6 p.m.
Belle Chasse at Ehret, 6 p.m.
NOMMA at Livingston, 7 p.m.
Grace King Tournament
Game 1: Riverdale vs. Warren Easton, 3:30 p.m.
Game 2: East Jefferson vs. M.L. King, 5 p.m.
Game 3: Grace King vs. Cohen, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: Destrehan vs. McDonogh 35, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Non-district
Kenner Discovery at Clark, 5 p.m.
Carver vs. Karr at Academy of Our Lady, 5:30 p.m.
International at Belle Chasse, 6 p.m.
Franklinton at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Maurepas at Christ Episcopal 6 p.m.
Rummel at Catholic-Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Hahnville, 7 p.m.
De La Salle at Dunham, 7 p.m.
Capitol-Baton Rouge at St. James, 7 p.m.
Mandeville at Jesuit, 7:15 p.m.
Doyle at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Grace King Tournament
Game 5: Grace King-Cohen loser vs. Riverdale-Warren Easton loser, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Bonnabel vs. Destrehan-McDonogh 35 winner, 4:20 p.m.
Game 7: Berwick vs. East Jefferson-M.L. King winner, 5:40 p.m.
Game 8: Livingston vs. Grace King-Cohen winner, 7 p.m.
Game 9: Crescent City vs. Riverdale-Warren Easton winner, 8:20 p.m.
Runnels Tournament
Fontainebleau vs. Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.
Family Christian Tournament, TBA
Friday, Nov. 16
District 9-3A
International at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.
Non-district
Benton vs. Chalmette at UNO Lakefront Arena, 2 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Brother Martin, 6 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Abramson Sci at Einsten Charter, 6 p.m.
Christ Episcopal at Holden, 6:30 p.m.
McMain at East St. John, 7 p.m.
Northshore at Salmen, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Landry-Walker, 7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at St. Paul’s, 7:15 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.
Grace King Tournament
Game 10: Game 2 loser (East Jefferson or M.L. King) vs. Game 4 loser (Destrehan or McDonogh 35), 3 p.m.
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4:20 p.m.
Game 12: Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 5:40 p.m.
Game 13 semifinals: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 14 semifinals: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8:20 p.m.
Runnels Tournament
Fontainebleau vs. Runnels, 7 p.m.
Family Christian Tournament, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 17
Non-district
Helen Cox at Shaw, 2 p.m.
Curtis at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.
Jesuit at Franklinton, 5 p.m.
Fontainebleau vs. Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.
Chalmette at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.
Grace King Tournament
Game 15: Game 5 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 11 a.m
Game 16: Game 5 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Game 17: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 18: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 19 consolation final: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 20 championship game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Runnels Tournament, TBA
Fontainebleau vs. St. Michael the Archangel, 10 a.m.
Family Christian Tournament, TBA