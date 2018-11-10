BOYS BASKETBALL

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, Nov. 12

Non-district

East Ascension at East St. John, 5 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Zachary, 5 p.m.

Belle Chasse vs. NOMMA at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.

Cohen at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.

Carver at M.L. King, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Covington, 6 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at South Plaquemines, 6:15 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at Abramson Sci, 6 p.m.

Destrehan at St. Charles Catholic, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Non-district

South Plaquemines vs. Lutheran at Mount Olive Church, 5 p.m.

Fellowship Christian at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Belle Chasse at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

Lusher at Dunham, 6 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Einstein Charter, 6 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Doyle, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at International, 6:30 p.m.

Kennedy at St. Augustine, 7 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Carver at Hahnville, 7 p.m.

Karr at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.

St. James at Houma Christian, 7 p.m.

Bogalusa at Mandeville, 7:15 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at McMain, 7 p.m.

Salmen at Slidell, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Non-district

Abramson Sci at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Covington at East St. John, 7 p.m.

Shaw at French Settlement, 6 p.m.

Belle Chasse at Ehret, 6 p.m.

NOMMA at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Grace King Tournament

Game 1: Riverdale vs. Warren Easton, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: East Jefferson vs. M.L. King, 5 p.m.

Game 3: Grace King vs. Cohen, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Destrehan vs. McDonogh 35, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Non-district

Kenner Discovery at Clark, 5 p.m.

Carver vs. Karr at Academy of Our Lady, 5:30 p.m.

International at Belle Chasse, 6 p.m.

Franklinton at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.

Maurepas at Christ Episcopal 6 p.m.

Rummel at Catholic-Baton Rouge, 6:30 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Hahnville, 7 p.m.

De La Salle at Dunham, 7 p.m.

Capitol-Baton Rouge at St. James, 7 p.m.

Mandeville at Jesuit, 7:15 p.m.

Doyle at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Grace King Tournament

Game 5: Grace King-Cohen loser vs. Riverdale-Warren Easton loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Bonnabel vs. Destrehan-McDonogh 35 winner, 4:20 p.m.

Game 7: Berwick vs. East Jefferson-M.L. King winner, 5:40 p.m.

Game 8: Livingston vs. Grace King-Cohen winner, 7 p.m.

Game 9: Crescent City vs. Riverdale-Warren Easton winner, 8:20 p.m.

Runnels Tournament

Fontainebleau vs. Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.

Family Christian Tournament, TBA

Friday, Nov. 16

District 9-3A

International at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.

Non-district

Benton vs. Chalmette at UNO Lakefront Arena, 2 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Brother Martin, 6 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Abramson Sci at Einsten Charter, 6 p.m.

Christ Episcopal at Holden, 6:30 p.m.

McMain at East St. John, 7 p.m.

Northshore at Salmen, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Landry-Walker, 7 p.m.

St. Augustine at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at St. Paul’s, 7:15 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.

Grace King Tournament

Game 10: Game 2 loser (East Jefferson or M.L. King) vs. Game 4 loser (Destrehan or McDonogh 35), 3 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4:20 p.m.

Game 12: Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 5:40 p.m.

Game 13 semifinals: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 14 semifinals: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 8:20 p.m.

Runnels Tournament

Fontainebleau vs. Runnels, 7 p.m.

Family Christian Tournament, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 17

Non-district

Helen Cox at Shaw, 2 p.m.

Curtis at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.

Jesuit at Franklinton, 5 p.m.

Fontainebleau vs. Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.

Chalmette at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.

Grace King Tournament

Game 15: Game 5 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 11 a.m

Game 16: Game 5 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 17: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 18: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 19 consolation final: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 20 championship game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Runnels Tournament, TBA

Fontainebleau vs. St. Michael the Archangel, 10 a.m.

Family Christian Tournament, TBA

