If we’re blessed with a rematch of last year’s LHSAA Division I boys soccer state title game, it won’t be quite as unexpected the second time around.
After then-No. 15 seed Jesuit ran through the bottom-half of the bracket, outscoring opponents 8-0 before the championship match, the Blue Jays upset top-ranked St. Paul’s 2-1. A year later, the Wolves have remained on the top spot as the No. 1 overall seed in Division I with an undefeated 16-0-3 record, but Jesuit isn’t far behind, sitting No. 2 at 19-0-5.
St. Paul's coach Sean Moser understands it's hard to ignore the potential for a title game rematch, but before the postseason kicks off in the next few days, he wants to set the record straight. Despite last year's title game loss, this year's top seed shouldn't be seen as any sort of underdog.
"If we do meet them (Jesuit) in the finals, previous to last year's loss, we had beaten them six times in-a-row," he said. "So outside of the title game, we have been undefeated against Jesuit for the last four years. Technically, we are arch-rivals, but our team doesn't feel like that. Last year's results in the finals was an anomaly."
The pair represents just two of the several title-hopefuls entering this season’s boys soccer postseason, with the brackets released on Wednesday. Joining St. Pauls’ and Jesuit with a bye in Division I is third-seeded Northshore (17-2-3), who fell 1-0 to St. Paul’s earlier this month.
The top eight seeds in each of the four divisions receive byes in the 24-team brackets, automatically advancing to the regional round games to be played by Feb. 7. The opening round bi-district games must be played by Saturday.
Other New Orleans-area teams joining the trio in Division I include No. 15 Brother Martin (8-5-3), No. 16 Mandeville (15-7-2), No. 22 Fontainebleau (9-6-3), No. 23 Slidell (12-5-2) and No. 24 Bonnabel (11-9-5).
Division II defending champs Holy Cross join St. Paul’s as the other local team to earn a top seed. The Tigers outscored their four opponents 14-4 in the postseason a year ago as the No. 1 seed and downed No. 2 Beau Chene 3-1 for the title.
This time around, Holy Cross (19-4-3) is joined with a bye in Division II by No. 3 Lakeshore (20-4-2) and No. 6 East Jefferson (13-2-7), who made a trip to the semifinals a year ago as the No. 11 seed. Others in the Division II bracket include No. 13 Destrehan (11-5-1), No. 14 Ben Franklin (10-10-0), No. 17 Helen Cox (11-3-1), No. 19 De La Salle (7-12-8) and No. 23 Riverdale (9-4-3).
A year after the squad’s loss as the No. 1 seed in the Division III title game to Vandebilt Catholic 1-0, E.D. White earned another bye with a potential meeting between the two teams coming in the semifinals. This year, the Cardinals (15-5-2) will be slated as the No. 5 seed, with Lusher Charter (12-3-3) at No. 7. Other local teams making the Division III bracket include No. 11 Hannan (14-6-0), No. 13 Pearl River (11-4-1), No. 15 Haynes Academy (9-7-2) and No. 21 NOMMA (9-7-2).
Both the local teams who made the Division IV semifinals a year ago again find themselves with first-round byes. Isidore Newman fell in the semis in 2018 5-0 to eventual champion Episcopal of Acadiana before the squad knocked off Northlake Christian in the title game 5-0.
This time around, the Greenies (10-4-4) find themselves as the No. 2 seed, with the Wolverines (9-5-2) slotted at No. 5 behind the top-seeded defending champs, along with Pope John Paul II (15-4-2) at No. 6. Other local teams in Division IV include No. 21 Fisher (7-6-2) and No. 24 Country Day (6-10-0).
The quarterfinal matches will take place by Feb. 12 before the semifinals on Feb. 16. The four title matches in the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships will take place Feb. 20-23 at the Ragin' Cajuns Soccer Complex in Lafayette.
New Orleans area bi-district boys soccer games
Division I
No. 17 West Monroe at No. 16 Mandeville
No. 24 Bonnabel at No. 9 C.E. Byrd
No. 22 Fontainebleau at No. 11 Pineville
No. 23 Slidell at No. 10 Dutchtown
No. 18 Barbe at No. 15 Brother Martin
Byes: No. 1 St. Paul’s, No. 2 Jesuit, No. 3 Northshore
Division II
No. 17 Helen Cox at No. 16 Live Oak
No. 20 Natchitoches Central at No. 13 Destrehan
No. 19 De La Salle at No. 14 Ben Franklin
No. 23 Riverdale at No. 10 Ruston
Byes: No. 1 Holy Cross, No. 3 Lakeshore, No. 6 East Jefferson
Division III
No. 21 NOMMA at No. 12 St. Martinville
No. 20 Cecilia at No. 13 Pearl River
No. 22 Morgan City at No. 11 Hannan
No. 18 Leesville at No. 15 Haynes Academy
Byes: No. 5 E.D. White, No. 7 Lusher
Division IV
No. 24 Country Day at No. 9 Glenmora
No. 21 Fisher at No. 12 Ascension Catholic
Byes: No. 2 Isidore Newman, No. 5 Northlake Christian, No. 6 Pope John Paul II