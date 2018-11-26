If it sounds like you have heard this before, it's because you have.
John Curtis is headed back to the state championship game.
Louisiana's most storied program punched its ticket to the title game for the 37th time Friday with a 56-34 victory over Evangel Christian.
Now the undefeated Patriots get a week off before playing Catholic High in a rematch of last year's title game that the Bears won 20-14.
For Curtis, it will be a chance to avenge their last loss and a chance to end what is considered a title drought by Patriots standards. Curtis, which has won a state-best 26 championships on the field, hasn't hoisted a trophy since 2013.
Curtis is one of six area teams still chasing Superdome aspirations.
This time a week ago, that list was at 12 but was cut in half over the weekend as Rummel, Lakeshore, De La Salle, St. Charles, Country Day and Newman all lost.
Here's a look at the story lines for the five other area teams still alive.
John Ehret
The Patriots will either end their season where it started. Or they will avenge their only loss of the season and get back to the Dome for the second time in four years.
Ehret makes the trip back to West Monroe, where they were handled 44-20 in the season opener. The Patriots have made tremendous strides since then though, so things could be closer this time around. But West Monroe, the top seed in 5A, has looked invincible this season, especially in the playoffs. They have outscored their three playoff opponents (Pineville, Captain Shreve and Ruston) by a combined score of 130-0. Beating the Rebels on the road is a tall task.
Destrehan
Destrehan hosts defending 5A state champion Zachary, which is going for its third state title in four years.
John Emery, the nation's top-ranked running back, would like nothing more than to get a chance to play on the grandest stage of them all. Emery is coming off a 217- yard, four-touchdown performance in a quarterfinal victory over Terrebonne.
Warren Easton
The showdown everyone in the city wants to see is within reach. If Easton gets past Leesville, it could set up an all-New Orleans showdown in the Dome against Edna Karr. Easton lost to nemesis Karr 21-20 in the regular- season finale, coming up just inches short on a failed 2-point conversion attempt in the final seconds. Assuming the Eagles don't get caught looking ahead to next week, they should be back in the Dome for first time since 2014.
Edna Karr
The Cougars winning streak is now at 25. To get it to 26 and make their fourth straight trip to the Dome and eighth in nine years, they will have to get past Dome regular Neville. The Tigers have been six of the past nine years, playing the Cougars four times in the championship game. This time, they meet in the semis.
West St. John
The Rams, last year's 1A state champion, make the trek to Oak Grove to face the top seed in Class 1A. Oak Grove has lost in the semifinals the past three seasons. Oak Grove looks to snap that funk. West St. John looks to take a step closer to a repeat.