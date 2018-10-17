It’s been a long time since the Mount Carmel Academy volleyball team has ended a match on the wrong side of the scoreboard against in-state schools.
How long? Try 33 consecutive matches.
The four-time defending Division I state champion Cubs moved to 25-1 on the season Wednesday afternoon with a three-game sweep of Mandeville 25-17, 25-18 and 25-8.
Mount Carmel, the top ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Large Schools poll, was led by reigning Gatorade Player of the Year and University of Illinois commitment Ellie Holzman, who had 17 kills. Junior Tea Jones had six blocks, and junior setter Victoria Frught finished with a game-high 43 assists.
MCA's Sofia Conaway also had a solid night with a pair of aces and a team-high 11 digs.
Mandeville, which came into the match ranked eighth in the Large Schools poll, was led by Taylor Pierce’s eight kills and eight digs. Sophomore Ashlynn Anderson directed the Mandeville offense with 24 assists. A trio of Skippers (Caroline Bonner, Ashlie Byrnes and Maddy Marquez) each finished with five digs.
The Skippers hung with the Cubs early on, even holding a 9-6 lead in Game 1. The Mount Carmel run came with the opening game tied 13-13, when the Cubs scored the next seven points to take a 20-13 lead on their way to the 1-0 lead in the match.
Mount Carmel took control of the match in the second game. Up early 8-6 and then 12-11, the Cubs again went on a 5-0 run for a 17-11 lead. They went on to grab the 2-0 advantage in the match.
Racing out to a 5-1 lead early in Game 3, Mount Carmel never trailed on its way to the sweep for its 25th consecutive victory to open the 2018 season.
“Winning never gets old,” Holzman said. “We play this game because we love it. We want nothing more than to win every match we are out there on the court playing in. Focus is not something we really worry about losing because we have been doing this long enough that we know the minute we lose that focus is when your opponent can come and beat you.
“The tunnel vision we have as a team that allows us to focus on the next opponent on the schedule is what makes this team special. We don’t look at records or streaks; our focus is on playing our best against the next opponent on the schedule.
The Cubs will look to make it 26-1 on Thursday when they host Archbishop Chapelle, while the Skippers travel to take on Hammond, also Thursday.
Note
The last regular-season in-state loss for Mount Carmel was on Oct. 14 last year against Teurlings Catholic at the Vandebilt Catholic tournament (368 days ago). The last non-tournament regular season loss for the Cubs was against Pope John Paul II on Oct. 11 last season (371 days ago). ... The Cubs' only loss this season came on Sept. 15 against McGill-Toolen of Mobile, Alabama.