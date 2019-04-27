After finishing six points shy of Division I girls tennis team state champion St. Joseph’s a year ago, the Mount Carmel girls team closed the gap dramatically.
So much so that they won the division championship on Saturday in Monroe. St. Joseph's and Mount Carmel finished tied for first with 13½ points apiece, but the Cubs won a tiebreaker because they had one more player than SJA advance to the semifinals.
The team’s No. 1 singles player Iris Westmoreland headlined their run, making her way to the Division I title match before falling to Denham Springs’ Paige Duncan in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
Additionally, Mount Carmel’s top doubles tandem Caroline Arnold and Niki Bountovinas fell in straight sets in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2, to the eventual champions from Parkway. No. 2 doubles Sydney Green and Casey Pappas also narrowly missed a trip to the title match, falling in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in the semifinals to St. Joseph’s Mikala Noonan and Camille Fremaux.
On the boys side, neither Brother Martin nor Jesuit, both considered serious state title contenders entering this weekend’s contest, could down the two-time defending Division I boys team champion Catholic-BR, who won for a third straight year with 16 points. Brother Martin took second with 12½ points, and Jesuit finished third with 10.
Brother Martin’s Matthew Armbruster grabbed the New Orleans-area’s only individual state title this weekend with a thrilling three-set victory, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 over Fontainebleau’s Gabriel Martin. In a battle of two the area’s top doubles teams, the No. 1 teams from Brother Martin (Hunter Kael and Jack Robinson) and Jesuit (Nick Crockens and James Henican) fell in straight sets in the semis to teams from Catholic-BR, matches results which helped create the separation for the repeat champions.
Ben Franklin’s Emily Smither also worked her way to a spot in the Division II girls singles semifinals before falling in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0, to eventual champion Caroline Graham from Neville.