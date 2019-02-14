New Orleans-area boys soccer teams brought home two LHSAA state titles a year ago, and with seven local teams back in Friday and Saturday's semifinals, it would be no surprise to witness a repeat performance next week at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer Complex.
Reigning state champions Jesuit and Holy Cross, 2018 finalists St. Paul’s and Northlake Christian, along with Northshore, Lakeshore and Newman are among the 16 teams still vying for a championship.
DIVISION I
No. 4 St. Amant vs. No. 1 St. Paul’s
Game info: 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s High School
The lowdown: Perennial state and national power St. Paul’s has been in the Division I title game every year since 2011, having lost in the quarterfinals back in 2010. The Wolves have won five titles during that span — including four consecutive from 2014-17. They finished the regular season 23-1-4, and once again atop the bracket, despite a surprise loss in last year’s final to 15th-seeded Jesuit, who they tied in an early match this season.
No. 3 Northshore vs. No. 2 Jesuit
Game info: 6 p.m. Saturday at John Ryan Stadium
The lowdown: The Blue Jays enter the playoffs with an undefeated record of 19-0-5. They completed a cinderella postseason run a year ago, taking home a title as the bracket’s No. 15 seed, outscoring opponents 8-0 before their 2-1 victory of St. Paul’s in Jesuit’s second final since 2015.
Northshore, though a No. 3 seed this year with a 17-2-3 mark — including a 1-0 loss to St. Paul’s — is making a rare trip to the semifinals. The Panthers haven’t made a run this deep since 1991, having fallen to St. Paul’s in the quarterfinals 3-2 a year ago and didn’t make it past the second round the three years prior.
DIVISION II
No. 4 Beau Chene vs. No. 1 Holy Cross
Game info: 6 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross
The lowdown: Saturday’s matchup provides a rematch of last year’s Division II title game, where the Tigers downed the Gators 3-1 in Holy Cross’ second trip to the finals in three years, sandwiching a semifinal berth in 2017. The Tigers’ 19-4-3 record this year includes shutout victories over Lakeshore, a tie with Jesuit and a 1-0 loss to Northshore.
No. 7 Woodlawn-BR vs. No. 3 Lakeshore
Game info: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lakeshore
The lowdown: Lakeshore has the most to celebrate of the seven local teams after securing the team’s first trip to the semifinals earlier this week with a 1-0 win over East Jefferson. The team’s 20-4-2 mark this season includes wins over Division IV powers Northlake Christian and Newman, along with a tie with Northshore and two losses to Holy Cross.
DIVISION IV
No. 5 Northlake Christian vs. No. 1 Episcopal of Acadiana
Game info: 6 p.m. Saturday at Episcopal of Acadiana
The lowdown: The Wolverines own the toughest path to a title game berth as the only local team traveling outside the New Orleans area. Northlake plays the No. 1 seed it fell 5-0 to in the title game a year ago. Northlake Christian (9-5-2) doesn’t own a signature win this season, with multi-goal losses to Lakeshore, Holy Cross and Newman, but it has made three finals trips in the past four years, winning in 2016.
No. 3 Catholic – N.I. vs. No. 2 Newman
Game info: Friday, 7 p.m. at Newman
The lowdown: The Greenies are no strangers to the semifinals, having made it at least this far every season since 2013, winning the whole thing in 2017. Newman (10-4-4) downed both Holy Cross and Northlake Christian 3-1 this year and entered the postseason with a moral victory in the make of a 3-2 loss to Division I No. 2 seed Jesuit.