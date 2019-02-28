Missing your first 10 shots entering the fourth quarter of a state semifinal game would signal a bright red light for most high school girls. But Mt. Carmel senior Jordan Berry wasn’t about to finish her high school career scared of doing what she does best.
Instead, the Cubs’ late-game specialist found her inner-Steph Curry, knocking down a pair of key 3-pointers that ignited her 14-point fourth quarter that helped push Mt. Carmel past district rival Dominican in a 32-22 victory Thursday in a Division I state semifinal tilt at the Rapides Coliseum.
The win sends the Cubs back to the state final, where they won a title in Class 5A in 2016, to face John Curtis at noon Saturday.
“That’s her thing of late. Whenever there’s a need, she fills that for us,” Cubs coach Jamie Thomatis said. “It’s more a matter of ‘when’ less than a matter of ‘if’. It’s chess, not checkers, and sometimes in the beginning of a game, it’s trying to get into that motion of playing that chess game, especially when you’re playing a team you’re so familiar with. But she figured that out.”
Berry’s first three quarters were a microcosm for the Cubs’ first 24 minutes: finding open looks, whether they be jumpers or shots in the paint, and watching them roll or ricochet off the rim. The two teams combined to shoot 6-for-41 in the first half, with Mt. Carmel leading 4-2 after the first quarter and 8-4 at the halfway mark.
When Dominican (24-7) opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers to ignite an 8-0 run in less than two minutes, Thomatis still held faith that the team that downed district champs John Curtis 45-44 to start district play Jan. 10 would surface.
“But I worried about how big a run were we going to give up?” she said. “How many more are we going to give up before we throw our first punch? Was it going to be too little too late?”
It played out just that way in the team’s first meeting, which the Cubs dropped 38-30 after the emotion win over the Lady Patriots, and a history nearly repeated itself before Berry’s last-second bucket sealed a come-from-behind 32-31 win over Dominican on senior night two weeks later.
For the senior, snapping her cold streak with her team down 20-14 with six minutes to go started with a crisp pass that allowed her to step into a 3-pointer on the wing.
Two minutes later, another trey put Mt. Carmel (22-9) in front for good, 22-20, and gave Berry the confidence to step to the foul line and knock down all eight of her attempts in the final two minutes to put the game away.
“I just told myself ‘We’re not going to lose this game’,” she said. “Coach always tells us that it doesn’t have to be pretty. It just has to be gritty, and in moments like that, it’s all grit.
“It’s a matter of not giving up, no matter what.”