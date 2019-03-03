They came away with an empty haul a year ago, but the best local boys basketball teams don’t have to look far to find inspiration as they prepare for their semifinals berths starting Monday.
Like the boys, nine New Orleans-area girls squads earned trips to this past week’s semis. Four made the title game, and two took home the grand prize.
The nine boys teams headed to Lake Charles and the Burton Coliseum for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament starting Monday provide a diverse mix of newcomers, traditional powerhouses and promising contenders.
Only one of last year’s finalists, Crescent City (Division V) made it’s way back from last year, while Sophie B. Wright (Class 3A), De La Salle (Division II), Riverside (Division III) and Country Day (Division III) seek revenge on their losses in last year’s semifinals.
The Wright stuff: Sophie B. Wright's loaded schedule answers for 2018's season-ending disappointment
Bonnabel (Class 5A), St. Augustine (Division I) and Brother Martin (Division I) all return after semifinals runs in 2017, while KIPP Booker T. Washington (Class 1A) will make the team’s first appearance just one week after the school’s girls made the same history.
The eighth-seeded Lions (23-14) kick off local action on Monday at 1:15 p.m. against No. 4 Delhi, fresh off of taking down top-seeded White Castle 68-62 on the road on Friday. KIPP already proved their tournament prowess just weeks ago, winning their District 8-1A crown through a traditional bracket competition. In Delhi, the Lions face a squad that was trounced 64-42 in last year’s title game by White Castle.
On Tuesday, second-seeded Crescent City (24-13) will open action at the Burton Coliseum with an 11:30 a.m. matchup with No. 3 Runnels. With a win over the team they dispatched in last year’s quarterfinals 64-40, the Pioneers likely may face top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh, who they fell to in last year’s title game 65-49 after upending the Warriors 69-64 for the 2017 championship.
Wednesday’s pair of Division III matchups involve a game of musical chairs, with the same four teams from last year’s semifinals up against different foes. Only a couple points kept last year’s title game from being an all-New Orleans championship, with Riverside falling to Episcopal 68-67 and Country Day losing to Dunham 47-46. The No. 4 Rebels (16-16) will take on top-seeded Dunham at 11:30 a.m., with the second-seeded Cajuns (22-11) hoping to oust No. 3 Episcopal at 1:15 p.m.
No. 3 De La Salle (21-9) will follow those games with their own semifinals action in Division II at 3 p.m. There, they face No. 10 St. Louis for the chance to face one of two familiar foes in the title game. In 2017, the Cavaliers reigned victorious with a semifinals win over St. Thomas More before taking the title over University Lab. A year ago, U Lab won the rematch in the semis. This year, they faceoff with St. Thomas More in the other Division II semifinal later in the afternoon Wednesday.
Thursday’s semifinals kickoff with a matchup between Catholic League foes, pitting No. 2 St. Augustine (29-4) up against No. 6 Brother Martin (19-16). The Purple Knights won both meetings between the teams this season, the latter the closest in a 61-53 victory.
But the pair share recent history in the semifinals, too. The Crusaders pulled off the No. 6-over-No. 2 upset back in 2017 when they beat St. Augustine 33-32 in overtime before falling to this year’s top seed Scotlandville 53-52 in the finals.
At 3 p.m., Class 5A No. 4 Bonnabel (28-5) will look to upend top-seeded Thibodaux and make the team’s second run to the title game in three years after losing in 2017 to Landry-Walker. Arguably the area’s top squad will finish off local semifinal action at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, as Class 3A top seed Sophie B. Wright (32-3) looks to earn the squad’s first championship game appearance after last year’s first trip to the semis ended with a 70-54 loss to Peabody. This year, the Warriors face the defending champions No. 4 Madison Prep, who Sophie B. Wright has split a pair of games with this season, most recently coming away with a 47-39 win in the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic on Jan. 5.
Local boys state semifinals schedule
MONDAY
(1A): No. 8 KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. No. 4 Delhi, 1:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
(DV): No. 2 Crescent City vs. No. 3 Runnels, 11:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
(DIII): No. 4 Riverside vs. No. 1 Dunham, 11:30 a.m.
(DIII): No. 2 Country Day vs. No. 3 Episcopal, 1:15 p.m.
(DII): No. 3 De La Salle vs. No. 10 St. Louis, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
(DI): No. 2 St. Augustine vs. No. 6 Brother Martin, 11:30 a.m.
(5A): No. 4 Bonnabel vs. No. 1 Thibodaux, 3 p.m.
(3A): No. 1 Sophie B. Wright vs. No. 4 Madison Prep, 6:15 p.m.
Local state finals schedule
FRIDAY
10 a.m.: Division V
4 p.m.: Class 1A
SATURDAY
10 a.m.: Division III
12 p.m.: Division I
2 p.m.: Division II
6 p.m.: Class 5A
8 p.m.: Class 3A