To the local high school football players who earned an opportunity to accept and sign into reality a college scholarship offer on Wednesday, take a second and appreciate all your hard work while you juggle your hats and pose for photo ops.
You sacrificed your mornings for workouts before sunrise. You gave up the excitement of cheering in the stands with your classmates for the brutal hits in the center of the action. Like some of your smartest classmates, you poured hours upon hours into your strengths while keeping above-average grades.
So don’t for one second let any adult – whether they be a Twitter troll, a parent or a college recruiter – make you feel bad for following your heart on Wednesday. The NCAA will try to paint a different picture, but you’re making a business decision that will affect the rest of your life, whether you play 15 years in the NFL or don’t hold a Pro Day workout. Until you put pen to paper, you own the rights to your name, likeness and ability, and you should link it to the university that is in your best interest.
That’s not to say future college recruits should plan on flip-flopping on your non-binding commitment announcement on Twitter. The recruiting process, like so much of high school and college, is as much a lesson on building strong relationships as it is about success on the football field. Your word and how much weight it holds will mean a lot as you grow older.
But circumstances change. College football isn’t exactly a utopian dream. College athletic programs are a business at their core. According to numbers compiled by 247sports, the University of Tennessee offered 440 scholarships to the Class of 2019. The Division I average? 232. All for a maximum of TWENTY-FIVE scholarship spots. And until Wednesday – or if the athlete waits until Feb. 6 – that offer is non-binding. It can be handed out and pulled at a moment’s notice. It makes the airline industry look like the Salvation Army.
Take a look at Louisville football, a program in as much disarray and in need of players willing to stick with their commitments through rough patches as any. When the Cardinals fired former coach Bobby Petrino in mid-November, they held 10 commitments for 11 possible scholarships. They’d lost three the previous two weeks with the program in free-fall, and seven players remained by the time new coach Scott Satterfield was hired, much due to the rounds of calls athletic director Vince Tyra made during the coaching search – calls he made trying to keep players from jumping ship and ensuring them there was still a place for them at Louisville if they stuck things out.
On Dec. 11, the Courier Journal reported that Satterfield had rescinded at least two of those offers made by Petrino’s staff, who told recruits they were “going in a different direction” and that one of the players “didn’t have the length or weight to play in their system.”
One of those players, offensive lineman Jack Randolph, had committed last April and made plans to graduate from high school this Friday. Although he said he normally takes advanced placement classes, Randolph said he had made special arrangements and taken courses this fall through a local technical college in order to fulfill all his credits.
Satterfield’s news essentially forced Randolph to take one more semester of high school classes – ones he no longer needs – because there’s no scholarship waiting for him in January when he was set to begin his collegiate career as a Cardinal. Meanwhile, as of Tuesday evening, Louisville has just three commitments with a recruiting class that ranks No. 139 in the country.
Those players had pledged a commitment to Louisville. Not “Bobby Petrino’s Louisville”. They planned their lives around that pledge, and a new coach didn’t hesitate for a second to toss them by the wayside while they had still supported someone they’d never met.
You don’t get to be selfish often in your lifetime. Rarely will you have three or five or 15 corporations begging you to work for them at one time down the road. So weigh your options, be aware of any developing circumstances and make the best choice for your own personal business.
Because college athletics programs won’t think twice about doing the same.