Boys basketball
Coca Cola Yuletide Classic
Notre Dame 46, Fontainebleau 29
Leaders: Notre Dame: Kaizer Lamm 16, BW Lamm 16; Fontainebleau: Trey Alfonso 8, Christian Martinez 8
Episcopal Classic
Episcopal 61, Mandeville 49
Halftime: Episcopal 22, Mandeville 19
Leaders: Episcopal: Ricky Volland 19, Brandon Garrido 16; Mandeville: Jordan Gex 16, Dylan Hooter 11
Central 63, Northlake Christian 44
Halftime: Central 28, Northlake Christian 16
Leaders: Central: Riley Walker 13, Destin Franklin 13; Northlake Christian: Jacob Herrington 25, Mason Mendoza 11
Marksville 69, Highland Baptist 28
Halftime: Marksville 34, Highland Baptist 16
Leaders: Marksville: EJ Williams 21, Ian Lee 11; Highland Baptist: Michael Hoke 6, Mylee Liggans 6
Holy Cross 57, West Feliciana 25
Halftime: Holy Cross 17, West Feliciana 14
Leaders: Holy Cross: Kalil Thomas 13, Jeremy Lindsey 12, Jason Chan 10; West Feliciana: S. Spears 10
Lakeshore 54, Albany 33
Halftime: Lakeshore 25, Albany 17
Leaders: Lakeshore: Hunter Dean 15, Ben Kugler 12, BJ Foster 10; Albany: Tyler Quagmire 13, Caleb Puma 12
St. Augustine Purple Knight Classic
St. Augustine 89, Thibodaux 53
Halftime: St. Augustine 42, Thibodaux 24
Leaders: St. Augustine: Jaron Pierre 27, Dante Smith 19, Devon Jefferson 11, D’Mari Wiltz, Jalvin Mitchell 10; Thibodaux: Marvin Robertson 14, Rashod Robinson 13
Sunkist tournament
At St. Thomas More
Madison Ridgeland 52, Vandebilt 35
Halftime: Madison Ridgeland 25, Vandebilt 15
Leaders: Madison Ridgeland: Josh Hubbard 16; Vandebilt: Seth Ponson 14
Southern Lab 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 29
Halftime: Southern Lab 28, St. Thomas Aquinas 8
Leaders: Southern Lab: Oakley Lewis 15, Sedric Curry 14; St. Thomas Aquinas: Leonine Morgan 9
University 56, Northshore 51
Halftime: University 25, Northshore 21
Leaders: University: Jardin Gilbert 18, Shawn Jones 11; Northshore: James Martin 12, Tyrease Terrell 11, Michael Benedict 10
Lusher 54, Rummel 41
Halftime: Lusher 23, Rummel 17
Leaders: Lusher: Corey Madison 21; Rummel: Corey Smooth 14, Aaron Thomas 10
Comeaux 57, Teurlings Catholic 47
Halftime: Comeaux 22, Teurlings Catholic 22
Leaders: Comeaux: Christian Archangel 18; Teurlings: Christian Mouton 11, Noah Fontenot 10
Walker 69, Country Day 65
Halftime: Country Day 39, Walker 29
Leaders: Walker: Brian Thomas 34, Jalen Cook 29; Country Day: Christian Becnel 20, Justin Ibieta 18, Kaleb Jenkins 15
St. Thomas More 66, Riverside 47
Halftime: STM 24, Riverside 20
Leaders: St. Thomas More: Jaden Shelvin 15, Carter Domingue 13; Riverside: Gage Larvadain 12, Isaiah Bigham 12
Girls basketball
Academy of Our Lady Penguin Classic
Houma Christian 35, South Terrebonne 29
Halftime: South Terrebonne 11, Houma Christian 10
Leaders: Houma Christian: Xariel Washington 11, Dales Washington 10; South Terrebonne: Chloe Fleming 11
St. Joseph’s tournament
At St. Joseph’s
Ursuline 51, St. Louis 50
Cabrini 68, St. Charles Catholic 39
Mount Carmel 52, St. Scholastica 30
Cabrini 67, St. Michael 40
Boys soccer
Parkview Baptist 1, De La Salle 1
Goals: Andrew Aucoin
Record: Parkview 9-0-3