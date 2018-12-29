Boys basketball

Coca Cola Yuletide Classic

Notre Dame 46, Fontainebleau 29

Leaders: Notre Dame: Kaizer Lamm 16, BW Lamm 16; Fontainebleau: Trey Alfonso 8, Christian Martinez 8

Episcopal Classic

Episcopal 61, Mandeville 49

Halftime: Episcopal 22, Mandeville 19

Leaders: Episcopal: Ricky Volland 19, Brandon Garrido 16; Mandeville: Jordan Gex 16, Dylan Hooter 11

Central 63, Northlake Christian 44

Halftime: Central 28, Northlake Christian 16

Leaders: Central: Riley Walker 13, Destin Franklin 13; Northlake Christian: Jacob Herrington 25, Mason Mendoza 11

Marksville 69, Highland Baptist 28

Halftime: Marksville 34, Highland Baptist 16

Leaders: Marksville: EJ Williams 21, Ian Lee 11; Highland Baptist: Michael Hoke 6, Mylee Liggans 6

Holy Cross 57, West Feliciana 25

Halftime: Holy Cross 17, West Feliciana 14

Leaders: Holy Cross: Kalil Thomas 13, Jeremy Lindsey 12, Jason Chan 10; West Feliciana: S. Spears 10

Lakeshore 54, Albany 33

Halftime: Lakeshore 25, Albany 17

Leaders: Lakeshore: Hunter Dean 15, Ben Kugler 12, BJ Foster 10; Albany: Tyler Quagmire 13, Caleb Puma 12

St. Augustine Purple Knight Classic

St. Augustine 89, Thibodaux 53

Halftime: St. Augustine 42, Thibodaux 24

Leaders: St. Augustine: Jaron Pierre 27, Dante Smith 19, Devon Jefferson 11, D’Mari Wiltz, Jalvin Mitchell 10; Thibodaux: Marvin Robertson 14, Rashod Robinson 13

Sunkist tournament

At St. Thomas More

Madison Ridgeland 52, Vandebilt 35

Halftime: Madison Ridgeland 25, Vandebilt 15

Leaders: Madison Ridgeland: Josh Hubbard 16; Vandebilt: Seth Ponson 14

Southern Lab 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 29

Halftime: Southern Lab 28, St. Thomas Aquinas 8

Leaders: Southern Lab: Oakley Lewis 15, Sedric Curry 14; St. Thomas Aquinas: Leonine Morgan 9

University 56, Northshore 51

Halftime: University 25, Northshore 21

Leaders: University: Jardin Gilbert 18, Shawn Jones 11; Northshore: James Martin 12, Tyrease Terrell 11, Michael Benedict 10

Lusher 54, Rummel 41

Halftime: Lusher 23, Rummel 17

Leaders: Lusher: Corey Madison 21; Rummel: Corey Smooth 14, Aaron Thomas 10

Comeaux 57, Teurlings Catholic 47

Halftime: Comeaux 22, Teurlings Catholic 22

Leaders: Comeaux: Christian Archangel 18; Teurlings: Christian Mouton 11, Noah Fontenot 10

Walker 69, Country Day 65

Halftime: Country Day 39, Walker 29

Leaders: Walker: Brian Thomas 34, Jalen Cook 29; Country Day: Christian Becnel 20, Justin Ibieta 18, Kaleb Jenkins 15

St. Thomas More 66, Riverside 47

Halftime: STM 24, Riverside 20

Leaders: St. Thomas More: Jaden Shelvin 15, Carter Domingue 13; Riverside: Gage Larvadain 12, Isaiah Bigham 12

Girls basketball

Academy of Our Lady Penguin Classic

Houma Christian 35, South Terrebonne 29

Halftime: South Terrebonne 11, Houma Christian 10

Leaders: Houma Christian: Xariel Washington 11, Dales Washington 10; South Terrebonne: Chloe Fleming 11

St. Joseph’s tournament

At St. Joseph’s

Ursuline 51, St. Louis 50

Cabrini 68, St. Charles Catholic 39

Mount Carmel 52, St. Scholastica 30

Cabrini 67, St. Michael 40

Boys soccer

Parkview Baptist 1, De La Salle 1

Goals: Andrew Aucoin

Record: Parkview 9-0-3

