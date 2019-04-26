SULPHUR — When it comes to John Curtis-Mt. Carmel softball, you’re bound for an exciting show.
Friday’s state semifinal matchup was the third act in a series of roller-coaster games between the rival squads that included a comeback from an 8-0 deficit for the Patriots and a decision nine-run inning for a Cubs win.
At Frasch Park on Friday, the two both traded heavy blows early, then late — and it wasn’t always pretty. But for the defending champions John Curtis, Friday’s clutch effort in an 8-6 seven-inning victory that lasted nearly three hours was enough to set up one more shot at undisputed District 9-5A champ Dominican in Saturday’s Division I state title game.
Patriots junior starting pitcher Remi Herbert went the distance on the mound in the win, surrendering six hits but just two earned runs with four strikeouts. Her teammates gave her an early cushion just three batters into the game off a walk, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly to score Sierra Sacco, who led Curtis at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI.
But Mt. Carmel responded in the top of the second with four consecutive hits off Herbert. With the help of a throwing error on an attempted pick-off play and a dropped infield fly ball with two outs, the Cubs tacked on four runs in the inning to take a 4-1 lead.
“They’re a good team,” John Curtis coach Jerry Godfrey said. “We know what we’re going to get when we play them.”
But Godfrey’s girls responded the following half-inning, tying the game at 4-4 with a hit-batsmen, a bunt single, Sacco’s RBI infield single, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI double from Cameron Goodman, who led the Patriots with two RBIs, along with Rayen Sandras.
Mt. Carmel took the lead back in the top of the fourth at 6-4 off an ever-rare four-base error.
Kassidy Brown opened the inning, reaching on an error before being moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Rylee Landreaux. And when Madilyn Giglio smacked a liner to shortstop, stopped by Curtis infielder Bri Neal, it appeared the Patriots had their second out of the inning. But when Neal moved to pick off Brown, who was a couple steps off second, she threw to a bag with no defender on it, allowing Brown and Giglio to storm around the bases before the ball could be recovered from the outfield in time.
But Sandras provided a change to the tide, launching a two-run shot with one out in the fifth to tie things up, and when Sacco reached first on a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth, Godfrey sensed an edge, before Sacco stole her third base of the afternoon. With two outs, Jackie Melancon knocked her in for what would prove to be the winning run on a line-drive single to left.
“We like to run. Everyone knows that. It’s not a hidden fact, so once we can get her (Sacco) on, that’s important for us,” Godfrey said. “We know we’ve got a good chance to make something happen.”
His Patriots will face Dominican, in a rematch of Curtis’ 7-5 victory in last year’s Division I state title game — the program’s 10th in its history — at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.