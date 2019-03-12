Mount Carmel softball’s mastery of John Curtis continued Tuesday.
But just barely.
Ashley Ortiz smashed a three-run home run to culminate a nine-run fifth inning that proved decisive in an 11-9 victory in the District 9-5A opener for these reigning Catholic League co-champions played at the JPRD Softball Complex’s Don Rice Field.
Ortiz’s fourth homer of the season capped a dramatic late rally from a 6-2 deficit that gave the Cubs a second consecutive victory against the reigning Division I state champions and seventh win in eight games against the Lady Patriots since Curtis joined the Catholic League.
“We always know that this is going to be one of our toughest games, so we have to be on our toes,’’ said Ortiz, a four-year starter, who catches in addition to playing first base. “We knew we had to keep our heads up (being down four runs). We’re taught never to give up. We knew we had to come back fighting because this game always is going to be a nail-biter.’’
Mount Carmel (3-3, 1-0 in 9-5A) answered Curtis’ four-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning with nine runs that produced the Cubs’ third straight victory overall following an 0-3 start while snapping a seven-game winning streak by Curtis (9-2, 0-1).
“Our mindset is to win every half inning,’’ Mount Carmel coach Katie Bailey said. “Being the home team, we knew we had to win our half of the inning. Our players’ mindset is you win every pitch, you win every hit and you take what’s yours.’’
The Cubs collected seven hits while batting around and sending 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth. Curtis committed three errors in the inning that resulted in six of Mount Carmel’s nine runs being unearned.
Cubs center fielder Madilyn Giglio delivered the inning’s other key hit by stroking a two-run, two-out single with the bases loaded. Giglio’s single turned into a four-run hit when her grounder into left-center field was misplayed to allow Giglio and shortstop Megan Faustermann to score and give Mount Carmel an 8-6 lead.
Ortiz accounted for two of the seven hits as she and second baseman Addison Grundmeyer started the rally with leadoff singles. Right fielder Kassi Brown and designated player Gabby Matthews also delivered RBI in the decisive fifth.
Right-hander Hailee Leger earned the win with two innings of relief of starter Olivia Szewczyk, who pitched the opening 4⅓ innings before returning to end a three-run Curtis seventh by recording the game’s final two outs via a strikeout and flyout to center field.
A 2018 state semifinalist and 2017 state champion in Division I, Mount Carmel plays Dominican (10-2, 1-0) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Harahan Playground in another key Catholic League clash. Dominican defeated Chapelle 17-0 in four innings Tuesday at an adjoining JPRD Complex diamond.
Left fielder Sierra Sacco, first baseman Tori Langford and third baseman Rayven Sandras each collected two of Curtis’ 10 hits with Langford driving in three runs. Sandras and teammates, shortstop Hailey Vitrano and left fielder Madison Laiche, each also had RBI.
“I’m a little discombobulated,’’ an obviously pleased Bailey said in opening her postgame reflection on the two-hour, 45-minute contest. “As a coach you always dream of having a team that continues to fight and has players who are always on the same page. And this year I have that team. The way they never stop competing and show their tenacity is every coach’s dream.’’