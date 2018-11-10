Vandebilt Catholic coach Greg Castillo told his volleyball team what to expect when they convened to start preseason practice in the summer.
The defending Division III state champions had lost six seniors, including five starters, from last year’s team.
“Everyone thinks we’re not going to be good,” Castillo said. “We’re going to be young. We have just two seniors, one returning starter.
“But you guys can be good. The young players are athletic. If they buy in and believe, this is what can happen.”
This was a second consecutive state title. It not only could happen, it did happen, when the top-seeded Terriers defeated third-seeded E.D. White, 25-19, 25-27, 25-12, 25-9, in the Division III final at the LHSAA state volleyball tournament Saturday at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
“We knew we could do it again,” said junior Brittany Theriot, who was named the Most Outstanding Player in the state tournament after getting a team-high 18 kills in the final. “Everybody doubted us, but our big goal was to prove them wrong. Obviously we proved them wrong.”
Angelle Buquet had 45 assists for the Terriers (38-9), Annelise Henry had seven digs, Lauren Fitch had six blocks and Madeline Benoit had two aces.
Lila Bordis led the Cardinals (28-12) with 26 kills, Mary Grace Chiasson had 35 assists, Kadie Becnel had 17 digs, Khloe Trosclair five blocks and Maddie Gros and Emmi Lasseigne one ace each.
“We tried our best, but they pulled through,” Chiasson said. “We came way further than anybody expected. Our goal was to win it, and we thought we could win it.”
"Still we got here to the finals and we got to experience it.”
Cardinals coach Sarah Johnson brought five seniors with her to the podium and locked arms with one on each side during the postgame news conference. A sixth senior, Rebecka Bollinger, wasn’t able to join her teammates after being injured in the final moments of the match.
“These seniors gave us a phenomenal, memorable year,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if the jitters got to us or what. But these kids have so much character, and they fought as hard as they could.”