Friday
Alexandria 17, Northwood-Lena 7
Archbishop Rummel 7, St Paul’s 3
Ascension Catholic 20, Episcopal 0
Avoyelles 0, Marksville 0
Avoyelles 8, Bunkie 0
Baker 18, Tara 6
Basile 10, Sacred Heart 0
Bastrop 29, Sterlington 13
Bolton 22, Lakeview 16
Bossier Parish Tech 14, Plain Dealing 6
Broadmoor 12, Belaire 0
Cathedral (Miss.) 28, Central Private 0
Central Lafourche 28, Thibodaux 21
Chalmette 8, Belle Chasse 7
DeQuincy 12, Grand Lake 7
Dunham 26, Cecilia 14
East Rankin Aca. (Miss) 28, River Oaks 14
G.W. Carver 20, Higgins 0
H.L. Bourgeois 14, South Terrebonne 0
Hammond 17, East Jefferson 0
Haynesville 41, Lakeside 6
Holy Cross 28, Vandebilt Catholic 6
Holy Savior Menard 10, Caldwell Parish 7
John Curtis 24, Covington 0
Jonesboro-Hodge 13, St. Frederick Catholic 7
Karr 20, West Jefferson 0
Kinder 14, Oberlin 0
LaGrange 13, Iowa 0
Lake Arthur 7, Abbeville 0
Live Oak 14, Fontainebleau 0
Loyola College Prep 7, Red River 6
Many 29, Natchitoches Central 20
Newman 7, Sophie B. Wright 6
North Webster 24, Cedar Creek 6
Northshore 24, Pearl River 3
Oak Forest 42, Centreville Aca., (Miss) 0
Oberlin 6, Oakdale 0
Parkway 28, Haghton 14
Pine Prairie 7, Basile 0
Pineville 34, Grant 0
Plaquemine 28, Brusly 0
Riverfield 46, Porter’s Chapel Aca., Miss. 14
Riverside Academy 28, South Lafourche 21
Rosepine 8, Pickering 6
Sam Houston 21, Jennings 0
Silliman 46, Amite School, Miss. 8
Slidell 22, Lakeshore 15
St. Charles 8, Hannan 0
Sulphur 13, St. Louis 3
Tallulah 56, Tensas Academy 28
Tioga 27, Buckeye 19
Washington-Marion 20, Welsh 0
West Ouachita 27, Winnfield 14
Thursday
Ehret Jamboree
(at Hoss Memtsas)
Ehret 13, East St. John 8
Hahnville Jamboree
Jesuit 10, Hahnville 7
Hughes Insurance/Duckroost
At Dutchtown
Dutchtown 22, Denham Springs 14
McKinley Jamboree
Madison Prep 13, McKinley 0
State
Assumption 6, St. James 0
Barbe 16, DeRidder 7
East Beauregard 8, Vinton 7
Vermilion Catholic 7, Catholic 6
Westlake 7, South Beauregard 0