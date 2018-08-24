Friday

Alexandria 17, Northwood-Lena 7

Archbishop Rummel 7, St Paul’s 3

Ascension Catholic 20, Episcopal 0

Avoyelles 0, Marksville 0

Avoyelles 8, Bunkie 0

Baker 18, Tara 6

Basile 10, Sacred Heart 0

Bastrop 29, Sterlington 13

Bolton 22, Lakeview 16

Bossier Parish Tech 14, Plain Dealing 6

Broadmoor 12, Belaire 0

Cathedral (Miss.) 28, Central Private 0

Central Lafourche 28, Thibodaux 21

Chalmette 8, Belle Chasse 7

DeQuincy 12, Grand Lake 7

Dunham 26, Cecilia 14

East Rankin Aca. (Miss) 28, River Oaks 14

G.W. Carver 20, Higgins 0

H.L. Bourgeois 14, South Terrebonne 0

Hammond 17, East Jefferson 0

Haynesville 41, Lakeside 6

Holy Cross 28, Vandebilt Catholic 6

Holy Savior Menard 10, Caldwell Parish 7

John Curtis 24, Covington 0

Jonesboro-Hodge 13, St. Frederick Catholic 7

Karr 20, West Jefferson 0

Kinder 14, Oberlin 0

LaGrange 13, Iowa 0

Lake Arthur 7, Abbeville 0

Live Oak 14, Fontainebleau 0

Loyola College Prep 7, Red River 6

Many 29, Natchitoches Central 20

Newman 7, Sophie B. Wright 6

North Webster 24, Cedar Creek 6

Northshore 24, Pearl River 3

Oak Forest 42, Centreville Aca., (Miss) 0

Oberlin 6, Oakdale 0

Parkway 28, Haghton 14

Pine Prairie 7, Basile 0

Pineville 34, Grant 0

Plaquemine 28, Brusly 0

Riverfield 46, Porter’s Chapel Aca., Miss. 14

Riverside Academy 28, South Lafourche 21

Rosepine 8, Pickering 6

Sam Houston 21, Jennings 0

Silliman 46, Amite School, Miss. 8

Slidell 22, Lakeshore 15

St. Charles 8, Hannan 0

Sulphur 13, St. Louis 3

Tallulah 56, Tensas Academy 28

Tioga 27, Buckeye 19

Washington-Marion 20, Welsh 0

West Ouachita 27, Winnfield 14

Thursday

Ehret Jamboree

(at Hoss Memtsas)

Ehret 13, East St. John 8

Hahnville Jamboree

Jesuit 10, Hahnville 7

Hughes Insurance/Duckroost

At Dutchtown

Dutchtown 22, Denham Springs 14

McKinley Jamboree

Madison Prep 13, McKinley 0

State

Assumption 6, St. James 0

Barbe 16, DeRidder 7

East Beauregard 8, Vinton 7

Vermilion Catholic 7, Catholic 6

Westlake 7, South Beauregard 0

