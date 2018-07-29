One of the state's top high school football recruits is planning to head out-of-state.
Destrehan running back John Emery announced on Twitter on Sunday that he as committed to Georgia.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Emery is a five-star recruit. He is ranked the No. 4 recruit in Louisiana by 247Sports and the No. 2 running back in the country.
Despite missing five games last season after fracturing his hand, he still rushed for 864 yards as a junior. He averaged more than 7 yards per carry, helping Destrehan to a 9-3 finish and to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Before his injury, Emery was averaging 144 yards per game. Including his receiving statistics, he piled up 1,029 yards and nine touchdowns in the six games before his injury against East St. John.
LSU and Mississippi State were considered the favorites to land Emery before Sunday's announcement.
"110 percent," Emery said on Twitter about his commitment.
Emery is one of two Louisiana players to commit to Georgia on Sunday.
Makiya Tongue, a four-star recruit who attends University High in Baton Rouge, also committed to the Bulldogs.
The two commitments helped Georgia vault from the No. 5 overall recruiting class to the No. 3 spot, according to 247Sports.
Emery is the second Destrehan player in the Class of 2019 to make a commitment.
Destrehan receiver Quinton Torbor committed to Mississippi State in April.
Emery can sign as soon as Dec. 19, when the NCAA's early signing period begins.
