This time last season they were happy to be there and whatever happens, it was a great run.
Now, making its second consecutive trip to the state baseball tournament, St. Paul’s is ready to bring home a state championship and believe nothing will stand in its way.
The No. 3 Wolves (25-6) will take on No. 2 Brother Martin (26-5) Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in Sulphur in a single-game Division I state semifinal, with the winner facing the winner of top-seeded Catholic-Baton Rouge and No. 4 Archbishop Rummel in the state championship game.
“It’s a chance to do what we have been focusing on ever since losing the state championship game (to John Curtis) a season ago,” Wolves senior right-hander Jacob Scherer said. “It was expected for us to return this season.
“Last year it was a lot of ‘hey this is great and interesting, it’s our first time going to Sulphur and the state tournament.’ This year the approach is simple: we are here to finish what we missed out on last year. There aren’t really any nerves out there this time around because this team knows how good it can be when they play well.”
St. Paul’s has played the Crusaders already once this season, defeating them on the road 9-5 back on March 4 when the Wolves scored a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh inning to emerge victorious.
“We are familiar with all the teams remaining in the Division I bracket,” Scherer said. “Is there an advantage of having beaten two of these teams already? Possibly. (St. Paul’s defeated Catholic High-Baton Rouge 11-9 in its season opener). I pitched against both of those schools, and hopefully we can apply the lessons learned in those two wins to help us reach our ultimate goal this week beginning on Thursday.
“For me and the rest of my teammates, we just can’t wait to get going. Thursday night can’t get here soon enough.”
Senior outfielder William Duncan, one of the leading hitters on the team for the Wolves, said the team is ready to go.
“We have worked all year for this,” he said. “If we play how we can play, we will be fine. Nowhere near the same feeling as it was last year. When we beat Jesuit to make the state tournament last season it was crazy out there on the field. This time around, getting back to Sulphur was expected.
“The matchup against Brother Martin is going to be fun. They are a quality program and we have done this already once this year. They through their ace and we threw ours. It was a good, hard-fought game. What I can tell you for sure is that I know nobody is going to quit, we are going to leave it all out on the field and do whatever we need to do to emerge victorious. It’s the kind of baseball game you grow up as a little kid looking forward to playing. Like Jacob said earlier, Thursday night cannot get here soon enough.”