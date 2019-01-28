Chalmette and Landry-Walker’s girls basketball teams were so close it took five periods to separate them.
Final separation came after an offensive rebound by Chalmette forward Emma Nunez allowed teammate Alanna Donaldson to sink a basket in the lane as the buzzer sounded to give the host Owls a 34-32 victory in a District 8-5A matchup of unbeaten league leaders.
Donaldson’s shot followed Nunez’s 16th rebound completed a bang, bang play that propelled the Owls to their 12 straight victory while halting a seven-game winning streak by reigning league champion Landry-Walker.
The winning field goal also produced a huge protest from the Landry-Walker bench and coach Alrieon Bevins, who had a video replay of the final sequence that showed the buzzer sounded before the shot was released.
“That’s amazing,’’ Bevins said. “The buzzer went off. That last call was horrible. You could hear from the video that the buzzer went off. But it was a great game. Chalmette is a great team. We were expecting it to go down to the wire. I just didn’t expect that outcome.’’
Chalmette (22-5, 7-0 in 8-5A) outscored Landry-Walker, 4-2, in overtime to move into position to win the St. Bernard Parish school’s first district championship in girls basketball since the 2006-07 season.
The Owls have three 8-5A game remaining, beginning with a 5 p.m. Thursday road game at Grace King that is to be followed by a home game against Bonnabel on Monday and another road game at East Jefferson on Thursday, Feb. 7.
“(The shot) felt like it was good coming off of my hands,’’ said Donaldson, a junior guard, who scored a game-high 14 points, including all of her team’s points in overtime. “But I didn’t know what would happen because of the way the (referees) were calling.’’
“A call is a call,’’ said Chalmette interim coach Vicki Nuccio, who directed the Owls to their third straight win since coach Shondra Johnson Stubbs went on medical leave for the rest of the school year. “I’m coaching, I’m in the moment. So whether (the shot) was off before the buzzer, I don’t have a video of it.
“What I know is that my No. 1 (Donaldson) worked very hard for (the shot). She didn’t stop working for it till she got it.’’
Landry-Walker (18-12, 6-1 in 8-5A) also has three league games remaining, starting with a Thursday test at Ehret followed by a home matchup against West Jefferson on Monday and a regular-season ending road game at Higgins on Feb. 7.
The Charging Buccaneers had no players in double figures, but got nine points and 11 rebounds from guard Lynell Washington along with eight and seven points from guards Stephanie Daniels and Tomaja Bowie.
Forward Jade Punch scored 9 points and had seven rebounds for Chalmette.
Nunez’s 16 rebounds gave Chalmette a 36-27 rebounding advantage.
Molinary scored a field goal via an assist from Donaldson with 24.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 30 and send the game into the extra four-minute period.
Landry-Walker led 28-26 heading into the fourth quarter and spent much of the period in a spread attack that produced five of the Charging Buccaneers’ 23 turnovers.
“I definitely want to congratulate (Chalmette) on the win,’’Bevins said. “Their girls battled. It was a great game. You can’t ask for anything more than that except for a better call at the end.’’