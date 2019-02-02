Continuing one of the best athletic years in school history, the Pearl River High boys’ soccer team advanced to the Division III regional round for the second consecutive season after defeating Cecilia 3-1 Saturday afternoon at home.
With the win, the No. 13 Rebels advance to take on No. 4 Loyola Prep (15-8-4), the champions of District 1-III, in the regional round next week. Cecilia finishes its season 6-10-3.
A rematch of a Division III bi-district game from a season ago in which Pearl River went on the road and defeated Cecilia 2-0, the Rebels had multiple different opportunities to score early, finally breaking through in the 34th minute when sophomore Edwin Malara corralled a rebound from 20 yards away and found the back of the net with a shot and a 1-0 lead for the Rebels.
Another sophomore, Andres Alvarado got in on the scoring for Pearl River late in the first half scoring two goals in the final two minutes, getting past the Bulldogs keeper in the 38th minute and then on a breakaway in the 40th minute, to make it 3-0 Rebels at the half.
“Such a great team win,” Alvarado said. “At this point of the season you are just concerned about doing whatever is necessary to survive and advance and we were able to do that today against a quality Cecilia team.
“I really thought everyone, myself included kind of calmed down after we were ale to get that first goal in the 34th minute. It’s hard to describe, but everyone kind of exhaled and just started to play our game. After Edwin score it just allowed us to relax mentally and go out there and play our game. Then, once that started happening, look what happened; we scored two goals in the final two minutes of the first half. That’s just us playing Pearl River soccer. Hard-nosed and never stopping.”
The Bulldogs broke through in the second half in the 48th minute on a successful penalty kick by Drake Taylor.
The playoff victory for the Rebels continues an impressive athletic campaign for the Pearl River athletic program which saw the football team win its first playoff game in school history and the boys basketball team start the 2018-2019 season 13-0.
NOTES: The home playoff game for the Rebels was their first since the 2008 season. Pearl River captured the District 7-III championship this season.
