The final chapter in Karr football’s third consecutive Class 4A state championship season was written Wednesday.
Thirteen seniors, excluding cornerback Devin Bush who was an early enrollee at Arkansas, made their final college choices official Wednesday on National Signing Day during a 90-minute celebration in the Algiers school’s auditorium.
None of those stories were more compelling than that of quarterback Caleb Lee.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Lee accepted an offer from Coach Tim Rebowe to sign with Southland Conference champion Nicholls State as a preferred walk-on, despite having spent all three of his varsity seasons at Karr as a reserve.
This past season Lee came up short in a fierce quarterback competition with junior Leonard Kelly, who in his first year as starter would go on to earn All-State and All-Metro recognition while directing the Cougars to a 15-0 record.
“We had one of the best quarterback battles probably that anybody could ever witness,’’ Lee said “Leonard and I, we fought every day. Like animals, like competitors. You would have loved to see it. Every day we went at each other.
“But, in all fairness, I take nothing away from Leonard. Leonard won that thing fair and square. I then took my job as a leader not to run away from my feelings, but to make sure to keep him up as a young quarterback starting for a school like Karr.
“You’re going to need somebody (for support), who’s been there for a pretty long time, to be in that type of situation because we play some really hectic games against teams like St. Paul’s, Neville, Easton, Landry-Walker. You’re going to need somebody in your corner to get you through those kind of tough environment games with everybody’s eyes on you.’’
A Karr legacy, Lee is the son of current Grambling defensive backs coach Delphfrine Lee-Collins, who was an All-State player for the Cougars and later a respected local high school head coach at Ehret and Sophie Wright.
“Caleb played a good bit,’’ Karr coach Brice Brown said. “We were up a bit on a lot of teams, so he got a lot of burn in the second half (of games) when we were still able to run a lot of the offense through him. He was able to showcase his talents.
“But the best thing about that was that Leonard and Caleb both were good enough to be the starter. We just had to settle on one guy. Caleb was always prepared and he handled the situation great. He was a great teammate and a great leader.’’
Having completed a modest 10 of 29 passes good for 128 yards and one touchdown without being intercepted as a senior, many of the younger Lee’s mightiest contributions came off the field, Brown said.
“He really helped me out a lot with a lot of the young guys in the quarterback room,’’ Brown said. “He really mentored them. He’s just a Karr guy. His dad is a Karr guy. And Caleb is a Karr guy, so we appreciate him for that.’’
Rebowe and his coaching staff likewise appreciated those contributions enough along with Lee’s athleticism to guarantee him a spot on the 105-man roster where he will join three-year starter Chase Fourcade of Rummel, reserves Charles Brooks of Woodlawn-Baton Rouge and Kohen Granier of Destrehan and incoming signee Andrew Robison of Hahnville.
Fourcade and Brooks are seniors and Granier is a redshirt sophomore.
“Coach Rebowe was looking for a quarterback and we’ve built up a relationship with Nicholls State where we have a long history with them,’’ Brown said. “We have coaches who played there, current players who are playing there. Caleb’s highlight tape was good enough for Coach Rebowe and he’s taking a chance on him. We appreciate (Rebowe) for that.’’
“I feel like I’ve been through enough,’’ Caleb Lee said of this opportunity. “Nobody has been through more than me. I really just hope Coach Rebowe knows what he’s getting. Because you’re going to be hearing my name in the next couple of years.’’
Asked what the Southland Conference champions can expect, Lee said:
“I am a leader on and off the field, extremely humble, the most hard-working quarterback you’ll ever see. I’m competitive, passionate and a winner. I’ll do whatever I have to to win.
“What I mean by anything, if Coach feels like he needs to bench me to win, I’ll be like Jalen Hurts (at Alabama). You see how Jalen Hurts, even when he got benched in the national championship game, he still was keeping his team up. That’s the exact person I am.
“There’s nothing going to stop me. I’m not going to show my feelings on the field or how weak I am. I’m always going to show strength because I don’t fear anyone. I’m fearless.’’
Notes: All-Metro defensive tackle Austin Kent and All-District running back Ronnie Jackson headlined the group of 12 other Karr starters who signed Wednesday. Kent chose Southern University in Baton Rouge and Jackson signed with Texas-San Antonio, which is now coached by former LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson. Wide receiver Michael Corner signed with Southeastern Louisiana. Running back Ahmad Antoine and cornerback Tariq Mulmore chose Prairie View A&M. Wide receiver Dalyn Hill opted for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Offensive tackle Ronny Lyons signed with Mississippi Valley State, running back Lonte Nettles signed with Texas Wesleyan, wide receiver Larry Junior and cornerback Chaz Bates with Louisiana College and wide receivers Khalfani Simmons and Jahii Howard with Lane College of Jackson, Tenn. . . . Bush signed with Arkansas in December. . . . Karr's 14 signees are its most in four seasons under Brown.