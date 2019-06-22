One of the nation’s fastest football players in the Class of 2020 picked up football just a couple years ago, but with his speed earned 31 college scholarship offers along the way. And finally, he’s narrowed it down to one.
John Curtis incoming senior Corey Wren announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday night on Twitter, becoming the 15th member of the Bulldogs’ 2020 recruiting class and the second wideout the program had picked up in as many days.
“I been giving all glory to God in this process. I’ve made this life-changing decision based off what school I feel can develop me better on and off the field,” he wrote in his social media announcement. “I would like to thank my parents for raising me to be a survivor in this society and teaching me the right way of doing things. I also would like to thank the football and track coaching staff at John Curtis Christian for developing me as a young man and holding me accountable day in and day out.
“Last year, I made a decision to get out of Louisiana to pursue new and better opportunities and put my family in a better position, and this is one leap in the right direction.”
Wren, the No. 23-ranked incoming senior recruit in the state who ran a 10.41 100 meters this spring, had taken official visits to Arizona State, TCU and Houston, along with an unofficial to Athens, but eventually, he was swayed by New Orleans native Cortez Hankton, the Bulldogs wide receivers coach who has coached at Georgia, Vanderbilt and Dartmouth after playing in college at Texas Southern and in high school at St. Augustine.
The Patriots do-it-all athlete racked up 886 yards rushing on 82 carries for 10 touchdowns as a junior to go with seven catches for 95 yards. Wren has said previously he expects to do a little of everything at the college level, both in the slot and as an outside receiver along with making an impact in the return game — and he also plans to run track.
With his commitment, Wren became just one of the latest New Orleans-area football stars to pin down their future school. In the last couple weeks, seven top-50 prospects in the state from the Crescent City announced commitments.
The most notable, John Ehret three-star linebacker Patrick Jenkins committed to LSU as the state’s 17th-ranked recruit and the No. 46 defensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports, becoming the 18th member of LSU’s 2020 class.
Covington linebacker Edgerrin Cooper also recently pledged to Oklahoma as Louisiana’s No. 24 prospect and the 32nd-ranked outside linebacker in the nation. As a junior led the Lions with 106 tackles, including 13 for a loss with two sacks, and he also rushed for 385 yards and six scores to earn more than two-dozen offers.
Three-star safety Donovan Johnson committed recently to Virginia as the state’s No. 28 recruit and the 35th-best in the country at his position as a standout for Helen Cox. St. Augustine wideout Khi Mathieu announced his commitment to Memphis as the state’s No. 33 player in the Class of 2020, as did Brother Martin safety Nick Turner (Georgia Tech, No. 36 in the state) and Northshore outside linebacker Kershawn Fisher (Kansas, No. 41).
Cornerback Gavin Holmes highlighted a group of recent Rummel football commitments, pledging to Colorado, while teammates defensive end Jordon Williams pledged to South Alabama and linebacker Aaron Thomas and defensive back Malik Woodery committed to Southern. Holy Cross incoming senior linebacker Tyler Grubbs also announced recently his plans to join Louisiana Tech, as did Slidell running back Harlan Dixon.