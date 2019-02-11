For the second consecutive season, the Hannan girls soccer team saw its season come to an end at the hands of the St. Louis Saints.
No. 5 St. Louis defeated No. 4 Hannan 2-1 in overtime Monday night in Covington in a LHSAA Division III quarterfinal, advancing to the state semifinals against the winner of No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic and No. 9 Erath.
Tied after 80 minutes of regulation, St. Louis wasted little time regaining the lead when senior Oliva Broussard snuck a shot past a diving Mikayla Boyer in goal to make it 2-1 Saints.
In a rematch of a 2018 quarterfinal, when St. Louis topped Hannan 7-1 in Lake Charles, the Saints (18-6-1) scored quickly when sophomore Ashleigh Tassin knocked in a deflection in the right corner of the net past Boyer in the eighth minute to make it 1-0.
The champions of Division III, District 6, Hannan (16-6-2) had three major chances to score in the first half. In the second minute, junior Emily Barre’s shot was just wide and Chloe Guerrin had a point-blank shot in the 20th minute. Barre had another chance to tie the match in stoppage time, but her shot hit the right post and stayed out of the net.
Barre finally broke through in the 59th minute, driving nearly half the length of field herself and blasting a cross shot that found the back of the net to tie the match at 1.
“We simply didn’t have as many chances on goal as we would have liked,” Barre said. “Just not enough opportunities. We did take advantage of the one opportunity in the second half, and I was fortunate enough to get the goal, but in the end there simply wasn’t enough chances to score for us to win the game.
“It stings right now, but when you look back and when we look back in the next couple of weeks, this was one heck of a season. This was a great bunch of girls to play with, and I thought we did the best we could. There wasn’t any other group of girls that I would want to play with.”