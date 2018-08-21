Mandeville High School senior linebacker Zack Bulovas is not going to blow you away with his size (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) or athletic ability.
But ask any coach on the Skippers staff, and they will tell you Bulovas is the unquestioned key to any success Mandeville will have on defense heading into the 2018 season.
“Ever since I started coaching defense, I have always looked for those one or two guys that can get you lined up and get you set to what you want to do,” Mandeville defensive coordinator Eric Rebaudo said. “It didn’t take but five minutes talking to Zack Bulovas for him to show you that he is that guy.
“We are a complicated defense, with all kinds of checks built in. You need that guy to help things flow, otherwise you can have problems. (Bulovas) is invaluable for our defense and took control very quickly.”
The soft-spoken Bulovas, whose brother Joe is now kicking for the University of Alabama, said he is excited about the 2018 season.
“At this point a year ago, everyone on this team was just sitting around wondering what was going to happen with the program,” Bulovas said. “We had just lost our head coach (Guy LeCompte resigned prior to the jamboree), and we were trying to figure out who our interim head coach was going to be (defensive coordinator Josh Buelle was named the interim coach for the 2017 season). Now we are on another new coach."
That coach, Hutch Gonzales, has had a calming presence on the program, Bulovas said.
“He has done an outstanding job of working with all of the players and making sure everyone feels like they are an important part of the team and the new systems they are installing," Bulovas said.
"The transition has been smoother than I expected, and I’m excited for the season. We have been able to install a lot of stuff, and I believe we have the chance to do some special things.”
One of that things Bulovas has expressed the most excitement about is the defensive changes under Rebaudo.
“We are doing a lot of different things on that side of the ball this year for sure,” he said. “The good part about that is it has been easy thus far to pick up what coach Rebaudo has been installing and implementing. We are on track to do what we need to get done in terms of preparation heading into the 2018 campaign.
“Comparing last year to this year, I would say that we have more packages this season. Under the previous coaching staff, we left the same kids out on the field and moved everybody around.
"This year, I think people are going to get to see some more substitutions and some newer faces out there on the defensive side of the ball. Of course, some new blitzes, too. More different people in different places I guess is the best way to describe it.”
Set to begin his final season for the Skippers, Bulovas said he is starting to think about the legacy the class of 2019 will leave at Sidney Theriot Stadium.
“I’m not a very vocal person,” he said. “I will say what I need to say to line everyone up, but I’m not one of those rah-rah guys. But I am starting to see the writing on the wall. This is probably going to be my last year of playing organized football. I want this team to have the best possible year that they can have, and I’m going to do everything in power to make that happen.”