br.countrydayepiscopal.091518
Buy Now

Country Day quarterback Justin Ibieta heads up field on a keeper on Friday night against Episcopal.

 Advocate photo by JOHN OUBRE

Thursday’s games

Statewide

Ascension Catholic 56, KIPP Renaissance 26

Ben Franklin 17, Haynes Academy 14

Captain Shreve 41, Huntington 0

Dunham 48, St. Michael 0

Friendship Capitol 36, East Iberville 19

Gueydan 34, South Cameron 0

Jena 46, Block 0

Lusher Charter 47, Thomas Jefferson 7

Newman 28, East Jefferson 6

Oberlin 20, Oakdale 3

Southern Lab 20, Scotlandville 6

White Castle at Glen Oaks

Friday’s games

New Orleans area

Dutchtown 19, Covington 16

Fontainebleau 37, Denham Springs 27

CBHS, Tenn. 31, Saint Paul’s 24

Memphis, Tenn.

Northshore 13, Biloxi, Miss. 10

Walker 40, Slidell 31

Ponchatoula 54 Loranger 20

Lakeshore 28, Hancock County 7

Hammond 24, Salmen 0

Pearl River 42, Pine 18

Franklinton 28, Bogalusa 14

Hannan 59, Pope John Paul II 0

Resurrection Catholic, Pascagoula, Miss., 14, Northlake Christian 6

Albany 44, Springfield 20

Jewel Sumner 34, Independence 6

H.L. Bourgeois 34, Ellender 7

Central Lafourche 38, South Lafourche 6

Ehret 37, Destrehan 35

McDonogh 35 16, East St. John 14

Brother Martin 37, Hahnville 20

Terrebonne 41, Assumption 6

East Ascension 35, Thibodaux 0

West St. John 40, Bonnabel 20

Holy Cross 35, Chalmette 7

Belle Chasse 52, Higgins 0

St. Amant 32, West Jefferson 15

Warren Easton 37, Landry-Walker 20

Rummel 37, Riverside 34

John Curtis 21, Parkview Baptist 0

Jesuit 35, Central-BR 19

Karr 34, De La Salle 7

Carver 52, McMain 0

Riverdale 48, South Plaquemines 12

Cohen 26, Church Academy 7

Ascension Catholic 56, KIPP Renaissance 26

Sci Academy 30, Mentorship Academy 20

Donaldsonville 32, Port Allen 0

St. Charles 21, Wilkinson County, Miss. 6

E.D. White 28, St. James 27

Amite 41 McComb, Miss. 14

St. Helena 39, Varnado 0

Catholic-New Iberia 63, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Country Day 48, Episcopal-BR 21

St. Martin’s 31, Ecole Classique 0

Lutcher 42, Marksville 12

STATEWIDE

Abbeville 50, Jeanerette 20

Acadiana 20, Carencro 13

Alexandria 52, Peabody 13

Amite 41, McComb, Miss. 14

Ascension Episcopal 22, North Vermilion 21

Barbe 51, St. Louis 14

Basile 13, Sacred Heart 6

Bastrop 41, Calvary Baptist 6

Benton 27, Tioga 17

Bolton 52, Lena Northwood 0

Breaux Bridge 27, Kinder 13

Brookhaven Aca., Miss. 54, Ben’s Ford 26

Brusly 39, Belaire 0

Bunkie 24, Buckeye 7

Caldwell Parish 45, Grant 20

Carroll 60, Lincoln Prep 7

Cecilia 49, Crowley 34

Cedar Creek 61, Arcadia 26

Centerville 22, Delcambre 16

Central Lafourche 38, South Lafourche 6

Church Point 30, Kaplan 24

Clinton Christian Academy, Miss. 22, Union Christian Academy 18

Country Day 48, Episcopal-BR 21

Covenant Christian Academy 39, Hamilton Christian Academy 0

D’Arbonne Woods 12, Drew Central, Ark. 0

Denham Springs 37, Fontainebleau 29

Donaldsonville 32, Port Allen 0

E.D. White 28, St. James 27

East Ascension 35, Thibodaux 0

East Beauregard 42, Merryville 31

Easton 37, Landry/Walker 34

Eunice 36, Rayne 14

Ferriday 21, LaGrange 20

G.W. Carver 52, McMain 0

General Trass (Lake Providence) 40, Delta Charter 26

Grand Lake 31, Highland Baptist 8

H.L. Bourgeois 34, Ellender 7

Hammond 24, Salmen 0

Hanson Memorial 40, Westminster 6

Haynesville 33, Junction City, Ark. 0

Holy Savior Menard 21, Avoyelles 6

Houma Christian 39, Ascension Christian School 22

Iota 42, Lake Arthur 21

Jennings 42, DeRidder 21

Jonesboro-Hodge 57, Winnfield 32

Karr 34, De La Salle 7

Kentwood 40, East Feliciana 20

Lafayette 51, Patterson 32

Lafayette Christian 63, Franklin 0

Lake Charles College Prep 47, Northside 12

Lakeside 34, Beekman 6

Leesville 35, Westlake 7

Live Oak 35, West Feliciana 0

Logansport 41, Bossier 0

Loyola Coll. Prep 41, St. Frederick 23

Mangham 28, Pickering 14

McKinley 16, Baker 14

Morgan City 60, North Central 6

Natchitoches Central 44, Southwood 6

Neville 17, Ouachita Parish 14

New Iberia Catholic 63, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

North Caddo 34, St. Mary’s 14

North DeSoto 20, Many 7

Northwest 39, West St. Mary 12

Notre Dame 28, Teurlings Catholic 14

Oak Forest 44, Bowling Green 43

Oak Grove 20, Sterlington 14

Opelousas 36, Vinton 13

Opelousas Catholic 18, Port Barre 13

Ouachita Christian 41, Delhi Charter 12

Parkway 30, Pulaski Academy, Ark. 22

Pine Prairie 34, Beau Chene 7

Pineville 45, West Ouachita 23

Pointe Coupee Catholic 41, St. John 20

Red River 9, Mansfield 6

Riverdale Academy 10, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6

Rosepine 43, Elton 20

Ruston 36, Airline 19

Sam Houston 42, Iowa 20

Scotlandville 20, Southern Lab 6

Shreveport Northwood 43, Plain Dealing 0

Sicily Island 12, LaSalle 6

Slaughter 30, Tara 6

South Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 13

South Terrebonne 36, Berwick 28

St. Amant 32, West Jefferson 15

St. Edmund Catholic 27, Mamou 0

St. Martin’s 31, Ecole Classique 0

St. Martinville 28, Comeaux 21

St. Thomas More 59, Plaquemine 28

Sulphur 16, C.E. Byrd 13

Tallulah 82, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 34

Tensas 44, Ringgold 6

Tensas Acad. 48, Rebul Aca., Miss. 0

Union Parish 48, Rayville 14

University 41, Catholic-BR 21

Vermilion Catholic 34, Erath 11

Vidalia 15, Homer 14

Washington-Marion 58, Ville Platte 8

Welsh 55, Loreauville 6

West Monroe 56, Wossman 14

Westgate 7, New Iberia 3

White Castle 42, Glen Oaks 14

Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 30, Claiborne 0

Woodlawn (BR) 30, Broadmoor 12

Zachary 35, Madison Prep 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Minden vs. North Webster, ccd.

Saturday's games

Vandebilt Catholic at Shaw, 11 a.m.

Sophie B. Wright vs. Helen Cox, 2 p.m., Hoss Memtsas Stadium

Fisher vs. Grace King, 2 p.m., Joe Yennie Stadium

John F. Kennedy vs. St. Augustine, 7 p.m., Tad Gormley Stadium

View comments