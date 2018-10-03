The joke around the Lakeshore High campus is that their special teams is off to such a hot start that they are going to try and block an opposing team's kickoff next.
Through the first five games of the season, the unbeaten Titans (5-0) have blocked an amazing seven total punts, returning several for touchdowns, helping them achieve a No. 6 ranking in the New Orleans Advocate Large Schools Super 10 poll. Junior Christian Westcott is believed to be one of the leaders in the entire state with six blocked punts.
“It’s our third year in this special teams system,” special teams coordinator Andrew Guillot said. “The kids are definitely used to it by now. When you mix that experience and knowledge together, it can lead to a higher level of execution. They have bought in and it is starting to pay off with blocking punts.
“We go into every game saying that we can block a punt. We draw it up and go out there and execute them. There are starters on our special teams unit and it shows when they can get to the punter within two seconds.”
Known for one of the most explosive offenses that can hit a big play at any time, Guillot admitted there is nothing like a momentum shift that comes after blocking a punt.
“It’s huge because you rarely think when your opponent is punting that this is a play you can score on,” he said. “I just mean look at our 49-13 win over KIPP Renaissance last week. We had two scoop and scores after blocked punts and five this season. People forget that even if we don’t block the punt, you are punting to one of our best players in (returner) Jacob Bernard.
“It’s a big momentum shift. Last week against KIPP Renaissance I believe we ran a total of 18 offensive plays. We had two blocked punts for a touchdown and an interception returned for a score.”
Titans coach Craig Jones, who has led Lakeshore to 17 consecutive regular season wins, said the 5-0 start this season is different than the 5-0 start that helped propel the Titans to the Class 4A title game.
“Honestly I can’t remember a team thus far this season that we have talked about our record,” Jones said. “Last year we were preaching make your legacy. This year’s squad is just focused on winning games.
“We were really good in all three phases of the game (offensive, defense and special teams) last season. We just didn’t have the stats and big plays that we are having this year. The coaching staff is doing a great job putting kids in the right spots and the kids are doing their job. It’s the perfect combination.”
Mandeville’s Diaz goes off in big win over Ponchatoula: Junior running back Zahn Diaz had one of the best games in the history of St. Tammany Parish last week, rushing for 306 yards on 18 carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns. Diaz found the end zone from 57 and 76 yards out to help his squad defeat Ponchatoula 34-24, snapping a three-game losing streak to open the season. It was also the first win at Mandeville High for first-year coach Hutch Gonzales.
“It’s was a fun, but tiring game,” Diaz said. “We believed coming into the game that we could run the ball effectively. When I’m running, I just see everything in slow motion. Everyone is moving slow, but the funny part is the next day when you watch film how much faster everything looks.
“It was important to get that first win out of the way. Now, the goal is to try and put together a winning streak, and that starts this Thursday against a quality Northshore squad."
Diaz’s 300-plus yard effort is the most rushing yards in a game for a Mandeville High player since Robert Williams rushed for 308 yards and three touchdowns back in 2006.