The Newman Greenies insisted Friday they weren’t looking ahead to next week’s district showdown against Country Day — but given the way they played, they probably could have.
Murray Calhoun scored three total touchdowns, TJ Bush added two more and the Greenies easily handled the Lusher Lions for a 52-0 road victory.
The Greenies (5-0) owed a great deal of their success Friday to the effort of their defense, which held Lusher to just 65 yards from scrimmage, including minus-36 yards rushing. The defense was also opportunistic, forcing seven turnovers — including five interceptions in the first half.
After the break, Newman was able to shuttle in its second-team units, allowing starters to take an early seat while giving young backups some valuable experience.
Newman had a few issues completing the ball early on due to a steady rainfall and a wet ball. It didn’t stop them from inserting their second stringers in the second half after getting a commanding 42-0 halftime lead.
“We had a few issues with the wet ball, but our defense kept putting us in position to run the ball well,” coach Nelson Stewart said. “I think we were really focused all week, which helped us take care of things. It was huge to get our younger guys to play the whole second half, which I think helps them get some meaningful experience.”
Lusher (1-4) had to make do without several starters, including running back Miles Stewart, who injured his ankle the day before the game. The Lions weren’t able to muster much of anything on the evening, finishing with as many penalty yards as offensive yards.
“We just have to persevere after this,” coach JJ Smith said. “If one guy goes down, the next guy has to step up. Tonight’s something we’ll just have to build off of. We’ve got St. Charles Catholic and De La Salle coming up, so it doesn’t get any bette.rSso we just have to move ahead.”
As for the Greenies, Calhoun wasted no time in getting them on the board as he returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. It didn’t take long for Newman to get back to the end zone, as quarterback Martin Butcher found Calhoun from 23 yards out five minutes later to add another score.
Calhoun added a 40-yard scoring catch courtesy of Butcher in the second quarter. Then the TJ Bush administration took over. Bush found his way into the end zone three times in the second quarter on runs of 5, 15 and 9 yards as Newman marched into halftime with a commanding 42-0 lead.
Will Hardie knocked in a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter, and backup quarterback Beau Adams found backup running back John Charbonnet for a 27-yard touchdown, giving Newman its final score in a 52-0 win.
As for Newman’s matchup next week, it’ll be at home against the undefeated Country Day Cajuns in a battle for control of the District 9-2A race.
“It’s just like any other game,” Calhoun said. “We’re going to look at film, prepare, and we’ll be ready.”