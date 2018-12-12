Here’s some sobering food for thought for the state’s Class 4A girls basketball programs.
At roughly the halfway point of the season, the reigning state champions from Warren Easton return their entire starting lineup from a year ago, they own a glitzy 13-3 record and have won 12 straight games.
All of this has been accomplished without their defensive stopper playing a single tick of the clock.
“We are playing well,’’ sophomore guard Breanna Sutton said after scoring a game-high 19 points with four steals to pace the Lady Eagles to a 60-42 nondistrict victory against Madison Prep on Wednesday at the Easton gymnasium.
“We’re moving the ball around. We’re taking good shots. We’re playing team ball. We’re running our offense and getting open shots. And we’re finishing.’’
So imagine what may await if senior forward Kiana Anderson returns as expected for tipoff of the state playoffs in February after having reconstructive knee surgery in August to repair a torn ACL injured in July while playing summer basketball.
A 6-foot-1 Arkansas-Little Rock signee and a returning all-state selection along with senior guard Cabria Lewis, Anderson is on pace to be back for the final week of the regular season in February and then join in the push for consecutive state crowns.
“We could use her,’’ Sutton said with a smile. “But everybody has stepped up since we’ve been without her. If we can play like we’re playing, we can get to the state championship which is what we’re trying to reach.’’
Sutton had ample support against Madison Prep as Lewis scored 11 points and had three steals, junior guard Tianna Williams scored 10 and senior guard Casey Harris and junior guard/forward Skylar Davis each contributed nine points apiece. Harris also had four steals and Davis nine rebounds as the Lady Eagles forced 28 turnovers while committing eight.
“Kiana is recovering,’’ said Easton coach Darius Mimms, who also directed the Lady Eagles to a state title in 2015 in addition to last season. “We probably can get her back for the end of the regular season and the playoffs. She wants to come back. She dresses out for all of the games. So I’m encouraged that we will get her back.’’
Easton (13-3) did experience a speed bump in mid-November in dropping three straight games to North Caddo, 59-52; Benton, 45-43; and Mansfield, 48-36, in the Battle on the Hardwood Tournament hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.
North Caddo is the reigning Class 2A state champion. Easton defeated then top-seeded Benton in the Class 4A semifinals en route to its second state title in four seasons. Mansfield advanced to the regional round of the 2A playoffs.
“The girls are playing well now,’’ Mimms said. “We had a bad trip to Shreveport. We didn’t handle the environment well. We got lethargic and we played lackadaisical. And it came back to haunt us.’’
The Lady Eagles played with focus and determination Wednesday against a thin, but determined Madison Prep squad that fell to 2-6 after advancing to the Class 3A state finals last season. Guard Makayla Marshall scored a team-leading 18 points and had three steals while forward Destiny Ellis scored 11 and had six rebounds.
Sutton spread her scoring with four in a first period that ended 17-13 in Easton’s favor, four more in the second that helped produce a 31-23 halftime advantage and then another five and six points respectively in the third and fourth quarters when Easton moved comfortably ahead.
The Lady Eagles held a 43-29 advantage entering the final period and never led by less than 11 in the final eight minutes.
“I knew at the beginning of last (season) that we had some good juniors and some good girls,’’ Mimms said. “I can tell you and you can put it out there that our mission is to go back-to-back. And that is not a disrespect to anybody. But that’s our mission, to go back-to-back.’’