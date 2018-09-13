It isn’t often that Chalmette enters its annual football showdown against Holy Cross as the hunted rather than the hunter.
Such is the Owls’ position, however, as they and the Tigers play for the 49th time in a matchup that Chalmette officials refer to as the state’s oldest continuous rivalry between public and private schools.
Undefeated Holy Cross takes a commanding 33-12-3 series advantage into Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff at Chalmette’s Bobby Nuss Stadium. Last season the Owls won 23-21.
Chalmette’s fourth-quarter rally broke a five-game losing streak against a rival with whom it once shared the Orleans-St. Bernard parish line as a boundary.
But Holy Cross' supremacy actually had extended to 11 victories in 12 previous meetings of a series begun in 1967 as a playoff pairing and played continuously since 1970 except for a 2005 cancellation caused by Hurricane Katrina.
All of which means little to new Holy Cross coach Guy LeCompte, who has directed the Tigers to their first 2-0 start since 2013.
“It’s too new for me,’’ to comment on the rivalry, LeCompte said. “I haven’t experienced one. But my approach really is the same no matter what game we’re going into. Our preparation week stays the same. The only thing that changes it is the weather, if it changes our practice location.
“We keep the same approach whether it’s a scrimmage or a playoff game.’’
Chalmette (1-1) has not won two straight against the Tigers in more than a quarter century. Those 1991 and 1992 victories were recorded before any current Owls player was born.
“It’s always a good week for us,’’ Chalmette coach Jason Tucker said of his 12th opportunity to direct his alma mater against Holy Cross. “I told the (players) that this is a week that we really don’t need to motivate much. Our kids enjoy this game. They look forward to playing Holy Cross.
“They are aware that they have a new coach and they’re aware that we won last year, so we know (Holy Cross is) coming in here with something to prove. I hope we rise to the occasion because they’re a good football team, and they’ve been playing well.’’
The Tigers, who boast returning All-Metro middle linebacker Tyler Grubbs and running mate Kolbe Cage, are unscored upon after having recorded 59-0 and 24-0 victories against Higgins and Covington.
A 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior, Grubbs recorded 11 tackles, including nine individual stops, in last week’s win at Covington in which wet weather necessitated Holy Cross rely more on a running game that produced 265 yards.
Holy Cross’ preferred method of attack is an Air Raid offense that LeCompte mastered in nine seasons at Mandeville. Against Higgins, junior Bryan Broussard threw for 303 yards.
The Owls, conversely, are run-oriented and riding momentum from a 50-20 nondistrict home victory against Bogalusa that followed a season-opening 14-7 loss at St. Charles Catholic.
Senior running back Brendan Hoorman celebrated a return to good health against Bogalusa with a monstrous performance that featured five rushing touchdowns and 196 yards on 12 carries.
A year ago the Owls took on the Tigers having just lost the 6-foot, 195-pound Hoorman to a season-ending knee injury against Bogalusa that required major reconstructive surgery.
Jason Roper, the quarterback who engineered that Chalmette victory, graduated and has been replaced by athletic junior Joshua Taylor, who this week was named the full-time starter after a competition with senior Ronnie Prestenbach.
“It’s going to be a good one,’’ Hoorman said. “We definitely have to come out very aggressive on the offensive side. If we don’t, they’re going to stop us because they have a very good defense. We have to take advantage of every opportunity we get, and we have to execute. If we don’t execute, it’s going to be a long night for us. It’s going to be a very physical game. So we’re going to see where our team is at.’’
As are the Tigers.
“We’re making progress,’’ LeCompte said. “We’re improving in some areas. There’s still a lot of work to do in getting this thing together. You know how it is, you try to get to midseason form in a hurry. I don’t feel that we’re there at that point yet, but we’re making progress. The kids are doing everything we ask.’’