LAKE CHARLES — For as much as is often said about perennial boys basketball powerhouse St. Augustine, it’s hard to imagine Purple Knights coach Mitchell Johnson is now in uncharted territory.
The seventh-year coach won a state title with the Purple Knights as a player in 1995 and again as an assistant with his alma mater in 2011, but getting past the semifinals has been a bit of a roadblock in Johnson’s reign.
But Brother Martin coach Chris Biehl knew what his players and assistants were getting themselves into when they took the court against their Catholic League foe for Thursday’s Division I semifinal at the Burton Coliseum, and to him, the better coach came out on top this time.
“Coach Johnson and their staff are second to none,” he said. “They’re here every year, and it’s not because of talent alone. They have some of the best coaches around and make quick adjustments.”
After a rather lousy offensive performance by both teams in the first half of Thursday’s game, it was Johnson who won the second half of the chess match, leading the second-seeded Purple Knights (30-4) to a 42-40 victory over the No. 6 Crusaders (19-17) at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA boys basketball tournament. They will face top-seeded Scotlandville in Saturday’s title game at noon.
Biehl, in his sixth year leading Brother Martin, knew he would have to dig deep into his bag of tricks to try to combat St. Augustine’s length, with just one player at least 6-foot-4, compared to six for the Purple Knights. On Saturday, his staff installed an untraditional 2-2-1 zone scheme he said he’s never used, nor seen, in his 27 years of coaching. And it couldn’t have gone much better.
Despite St. Augustine’s rebounding ability, the zone proved effective in the first half by keeping them largely out of the lane for their first shots. And with the Crusaders’ ability to get their opponents in early foul trouble, they rode a 9 of 15 shooting from the free-throw l ne to a 16-13 first-half lead.
But it was Biehl’s respect for Johnson that moved the Brother Martin coach to get away from what was working.
“I thought they’d make an adjustment … and went to man-to-man. That was a really bad move on my part,” he said. “We didn’t match up well, and we knew that, but it’s something I’ll have to live with.”
After two big 3-pointers from junior wing TJ Small in the opening minutes of the third quarter, the Crusaders nearly pushed their advantage to double-digits, but all of the sudden, St. Augustine began to discover ways to exploit their size and reach advantage. Senior Devon Jefferson led a late 9-0 charge to help St. Aug take a 30-26 lead. He led all scorers with 15 points. Small led the Crusaders with 14, including three 3-pointers.
A three-point play from Brother Martin senior Victor Tomlinson cut the deficit to two 31-29 with 5:21 left, but he and his teammates couldn’t find that magic that carried them in the first half as they fell deeper into second-half foul trouble, which St. Augustine exploited down the stretch.
“We knew they were going to come at us with some different things. They did a great job of disrupting what we wanted to do to start,” Johnson said. “But we figured out we could make some stops down the stretch. It wasn’t about shots, it was about stops.”