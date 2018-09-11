1. Lakeshore (2-0, last week No. 1): The Titans ran the ball much better last week in a blowout victory over East Jefferson as Maximus Lowery rushed for almost 100 yards. Giving up 209 yards on the ground, however, is not a good sign and needs to be fixed, especially going into arguably the toughest game of the regular season for the Titans this week on the road against Hancock in Mississippi. And oh yeah, apparently Jacob Bernard can fly.
2. Slidell (1-1, last week No. 2): It was the Harlan Dixon show last week for the Tigers. The junior rushed for 127 yards, finding the end zone twice, and he caught seven passes for 132 yards and another touchdown. Dixon is emerging as a true dual threat and one of the most effective offensive weapons in the parish. There's a good test this week against Walker for Larry Favre’s squad, in the final tuneup before the start of league play.
3. Archbishop Hannan (2-0, last week No. 3): The return of Dawson Millen under center helped spark a come-from-behind win for Scott Wattigny’s squad. Hannan is 2-0 entering the “Holy Bowl” against Pope John Paul II. Hannan should be 3-0 this time next week with 4-0 very much a possibility.
4. Northshore (1-1, last week No. 6): The Northshore defense did its job, forcing the turnover that led to the lone score of the game for the Panthers. The defense has proven that it is good to go and will keep Northshore in games. The offense is going to have to become a threat to score points if Northshore is going to get where it ultimately wants to go.
5. Covington (1-1, last week No. 4): I was at Jack Salter Stadium last week in the mud fest. Covington had its fair share of chances but couldn’t break through. The offensive struggles continued, and the injury to starting quarterback Sheldon Baham is not going to help things get better any time soon. Dutchtown comes to town this week. The Lions' defense will keep them in the game; the question is whether or not the offense will produce any points.
6. Pearl River (2-0, last week No. 8): Everything is on pace for Pearl River. The Rebels have won two games that they were supposed to win, and I expect 3-0 to be fairly certain this week when they hit the road to take on Pine. They aren’t going to be judged until the start of district play, and with the struggles Salmen and Franklinton are on to start the season, I think my bold prediction of a district win for the Rebels is looking good.
7. St. Paul’s (0-2, last week No. 5): Call it bad luck or just call it early season struggles, but the Wolves are 0-2. With 0-3 looming after a trip to a good Christian Brothers squad in Tennessee, St. Paul’s is going to have to find a way to right the ship if it is to contend in 6-5A.
8. Pope John Paul II (2-0, last week No. 10): What a difference a new coach makes. Not only does Charlie Cryer have the Jaguars off to a 2-0 start, but it’s the complete change of mentality on the Pope John Paul II campus that I am the most impressed with. Can the Jaguars upset the Hawks this week? I don’t know, but it is going to be a great measuring stick to see how much more progress Pope John Paul II has to make. Should be a fascinating game to watch.
9. Mandeville (0-2, last week No. 9): This is what we like to call “growing pains,” and a young Mandeville High squad is right in the middle of it. Mandeville had a two-score lead in the second half, only to fall short. The off week hits the Skippers at the exact perfect time. Hutch Gonzales gets two weeks of work with his team before they start district play. Time to get back to work for the Skippers, and don’t be surprised if they come back a better team the next time they hit the field.
10. Fontainebleau (1-1, last week No. 11): Give the Bulldogs credit: They put together a complete game (offense, defense and special teams), and it resulted in a nice win over Franklinton. It looks as though offensive coordinator Ryan Dieck has figured out how to use his two quarterbacks. Dwayne Bernard led the way with 106 yards on the ground for the Bulldogs. Denham Springs gave up 63 points a week ago to Ponchatoula. A big game could be in store for the Fontainebleau offense this week.
11. Salmen (0-2, last week No. 7): Things are not off to the kind of start new Salmen coach Eric Chuter envisioned when he took over this job. The Spartans have been outscored 40-6 through the first two games of 2018. Things don’t get easier this week when they hit to road to take on an ever-improving Hammond.
12. Northlake Christian (0-2, last week No. 12): Another rough one for the Wolverines as they dropped to 0-2 after a loss to Brusly. Don’t look now, but I think win No. 1 is on the horizon for Northlake Christian when it welcomes Resurrection Catholic out of Mississippi to Wolverines Stadium. You heard it here first.