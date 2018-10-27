It was far from pretty and Brother Martin nearly let it slip near the end, but the Crusaders did just enough to get above the .500 mark on the season.
Chris Smith rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns while the Crusaders defense forced four turnovers on the way to a 37-32 victory over District 9-5A rival Shaw to spoil the Eagles homecoming.
The Crusaders (5-4, 2-3) had to overcome a litany of mistakes, including 10 penalties and four turnovers of their own. Their defense aided them with the three interceptions and one fumble recovery while also holding Shaw to just 3 yards rushing.
“We always talk about how we respond in the face of adversity,” said Crusaders coach Mark Bonis. “Coming together, raising above, we talk about all of it. I like to believe the things we do in the offseason and in our program helped us get over some of those issues today.”
Whatever those things are, the Crusaders certainly needed them in this one. Brother Martin held a 37-26 lead with less than 6 minutes to go when Smith fumbled the ball and Christian Jourdain scooped up the ball and ran it down to the 1-yard line. Two plays later Blake Billiot pounded it into the end zone to pull the Eagles within 37-32.
“I beat myself up on that one,” Smith said. “I can’t have that happen late in the game, but my line did a great job all day and thankfully we got by.”
The Eagles (2-7, 0-5) forced a three-and-out on Brother Martin’s next possession giving them another chance. They appeared to capitalize on that opportunity when quarterback Tyler Nichol found Jacob Guidry deep and Guidry pushed off two defenders on his way to an 85-yard touchdown with just 2:14 remaining. The play was called back, however, because of a holding call, and three plays later the Crusaders intercepted Nichol to get the ball back.
The Eagles managed to prevent the Crusaders from converting a first down, setting up Bonis’ decision to go for it on fourth down, but the Eagles were flagged for a sideline infraction, awarding Brother Martin a first down with just more than a minute remaining and allowing them to run out the clock. Shaw coach Tommy Connors took responsibility for the sideline infraction.
“I had my toes on the playing field when they started the play clock, and I need to make that correction,” he said. “It was fourth down with a minute left and we could’ve gotten the ball back, but I had my toes on the line so the game ended. But going forward I think we’ve proved that we can play in this league so we just need to get over the hump.”
Shaw’s defense did its part with the four turnovers including Miles Haney’s fumble recovery for a touchdown. Nichol also added 236 yards passing and three touchdowns. It wasn’t enough to overcome interceptions returned for touchdowns by Michael Faust and Javier Perez and the running of Smith.