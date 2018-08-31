The Pearl River High football program has showed it is capable of winning games, starting last season 4-1.
It’s the end of the season, particularly in District 8-4A play, that the Rebels have got to figure out.
To accomplish that, they have brought back a familiar face.
Joe Harris returns to coach the Rebels. As the leader of the program for nearly a decade beginning in 2001, new Pearl River principal John Priola hopes Harris brings some stability to the school’s football program, which has now had three head football coaches in the past four years.
“As an outsider coming into the school next year, it grabs your attention why football coaches don’t last at Pearl River,” Priola said. “When I hired Joe, I went to what I believe is the most stable guy and an outstanding man. He has given me his commitment that he won’t be a temporary fix. This is a job he wants for the foreseeable future. I expect him to give us stability in the program.”
With a summer under his belt as the head coach, Harris said he believes things are off to a good start.
“I’ve done it before,” he said of directing the Pearl River program. “I think I can do it again. It’s all about putting time, work and effort into trying to become a successful team in 2018. ... This team is going to work extremely hard in all aspects to try and be as successful as they possibly can. You can win games at Pearl River. The players and the talent are here. It’s just about putting them on the right road to accomplishing that.
“We have several key players returning from an offense that showed last season that it is capable of scoring points. The defense is going to be a little young, but they are good kids that work hard. It’s all about coming to practice, working hard and learning each and every day."
The past two head coaches at the school, Mike Labourdette and Jarrod Danford, are still on the staff in assistant roles, something Harris said does bring some stability.
“That’s one of the biggest reasons I wanted this head coaching job, to keep these guys here and keep them together," Harris said. "There will be some little tweaks in what we do. For example, offensively the terminology is a little different, but very similar to what the kids have been doing.”
One significant change Harris has brought is an old school mentality that has emphasized work in the weight room and intrasquad practices, as opposed to 7-on-7s against other schools.
“My only focus is our Week 1 opponent, and that is Cohen,” Harris said. “You gotta get that one first. Make no mistake, everyone would love to be a district champion and that's a goal of this program. But it’s one week at a time.”
To get that job done, the Rebels return arguably the most experienced quarterback in the parish in senior Justin Dean. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Dean is a three-year returning starter.
“I tell Justin all the time to just be yourself,” Harris said. “He’s a tough, smart kid that never misses things. The kids buy into him, and that is what you want from that position.”
In the backfield, Harris said there will be some new faces.
“Two of the three guys that we are going to be counting on were playing defense a season ago,” Harris said of his running backs. “And Corey Warren was only a sophomore (in 2017). Austin Stodard, Devin Hart and a year older Corey Warren will be our workhorse backs. They are juniors and seniors now, and sitting around 200 pounds each. I like what we have back there.
“The philosophy of this offense isn’t going to change. We are a power running football team. I tell my halfbacks all the time that if they don’t block they aren’t going to get the ball. It’s just as important as the offensive line blocking.”
To try and keep opposing defenses honest, Harris knows the Rebels are going to have to throw the football. To get that done, they'll rely on Ethan Levy to lead the wide receiving corps.
“K.J. O’Neil is going to join Ethan as our go-to pass catchers,” Harris said. “But remember, most of our passing game is based off of play action. Guys will be open, we just have to get the ball to them and have them catch the football.”
To keep Dean clean in the pocket and opening the holes in the running attack, the offensive line is going to be an important aspect to any success the Rebels hope to have.
Junior Nick Schmiderer is slated to be the starting center. There will be two new guards in Will Watts and Paul Eagan. Johnathan Hill makes the move from right tackle to left tackle, and Wyatt Hanson will replace Hill at right tackle.
“To me the key to make a good offensive linemen is you have to have a kid willing to buy into the position,” Harris said. “If you identify yourself as an offensive linemen, show up and work hard, then you can be successful.”
On the other side of the football, a young defense will see its fair share of two-way players.
“Robert Bosch and John Parker make the move from offense to defense and will help us up front,” Harris said. “Big aggressive kids. That’s what you want out of your defensive linemen. Sophomore Issaih Rushing is coming back, as well as Zach Ussery, who is a returning three-year starter.”
In the linebacking corps, the unit will be led by inside linebackers Roy Smith and Kaleb Matthews. Jeremy Whittie, a senior, is getting the first chance to start at outside linebacker along with Hayden Dejean.
In the secondary, senior Rickey Jessup is slated to start at one corner with sophomore Brandon Bond on the other side.