Destrehan's Harold Blood Jr. (13) is tackled by Slidell's Cameron Williams (95) during the first half Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Slidell High.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday

Nondistrict

John Curtis vs. Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas, at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium, 6 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. Higgins at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. De La Salle at Gormley

Riverdale vs. Haynes at Yenni

Sophie Wright at Ascension Catholic

Friday

Nondistrict

Karr vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman

Holy Cross at Covington

St. Paul’s vs. Jesuit at Gormley

Shaw at Belle Chasse

St. Charles Catholic at Destrehan

East St. John vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas

Ehret at Hahnville

Franklinton at Fontainebleau

Salmen at Northshore

John F. Kennedy at Slidell

Live Oak at Mandeville

East Jefferson at Lakeshore

Abramson Sci at Pearl River

Central Catholic at Hannan

St. Patrick Catholic, Biloxi, Miss., at Pope John Paul II

H.L. Bourgeois at Vandebilt Catholic

Carver at Central Lafourche

South Terrebonne at Terrebonne

South Lafourche at Thibodaux

Country Day vs. Bonnabel at Yenni

Bogalusa at Chalmette

Grace King at Ellender

Helen Cox at St. Amant

McMain at Lusher

Ben Franklin at Ascension Christian

Albany at Independence

Loranger at Amite

Jewel Sumner at Kentwood

Cohen at Springfield

Thomas Jefferson at Newman

KIPP Renaissance at St. Michael the Archangel

St. James at Lutcher

White Castle at Donaldsonville

Brusly at Northlake Christian

Varnado at Pine

East Feliciana at St. Helena

St. Thomas Aquinas at Episcopal-BR

Riverside at Barbe

St. Martin’s at Fisher

West St. John at South Plaquemines

Church Academy at Covenant Christian

Westminster Christian at Houma Christian

Centerville vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground

Saturday

Nondistrict

Warren Easton vs. Brother Martin at Gormley, 2 p.m.

KIPP Sunnyside-Houston vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.

Escambia, Fla., vs. Rummel at Yenni

