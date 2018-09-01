Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday
Nondistrict
John Curtis vs. Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas, at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium, 6 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Higgins at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. De La Salle at Gormley
Riverdale vs. Haynes at Yenni
Sophie Wright at Ascension Catholic
Friday
Nondistrict
Karr vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman
Holy Cross at Covington
St. Paul’s vs. Jesuit at Gormley
Shaw at Belle Chasse
St. Charles Catholic at Destrehan
East St. John vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas
Ehret at Hahnville
Franklinton at Fontainebleau
Salmen at Northshore
John F. Kennedy at Slidell
Live Oak at Mandeville
East Jefferson at Lakeshore
Abramson Sci at Pearl River
Central Catholic at Hannan
St. Patrick Catholic, Biloxi, Miss., at Pope John Paul II
H.L. Bourgeois at Vandebilt Catholic
Carver at Central Lafourche
South Terrebonne at Terrebonne
South Lafourche at Thibodaux
Country Day vs. Bonnabel at Yenni
Bogalusa at Chalmette
Grace King at Ellender
Helen Cox at St. Amant
McMain at Lusher
Ben Franklin at Ascension Christian
Albany at Independence
Loranger at Amite
Jewel Sumner at Kentwood
Cohen at Springfield
Thomas Jefferson at Newman
KIPP Renaissance at St. Michael the Archangel
St. James at Lutcher
White Castle at Donaldsonville
Brusly at Northlake Christian
Varnado at Pine
East Feliciana at St. Helena
St. Thomas Aquinas at Episcopal-BR
Riverside at Barbe
St. Martin’s at Fisher
West St. John at South Plaquemines
Church Academy at Covenant Christian
Westminster Christian at Houma Christian
Centerville vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground
Saturday
Nondistrict
Warren Easton vs. Brother Martin at Gormley, 2 p.m.
KIPP Sunnyside-Houston vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.
Escambia, Fla., vs. Rummel at Yenni