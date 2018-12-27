The venue may have been different than expected but the result was all the same for the St. Augustine Purple Knights.
Jaron Pierre scored 17 points and the Purple Knights used a stifling defensive stand to upend the McDonogh 35 Roneagles 56-42 in the second round of the St. Augustine Purple Knight Classic.
St. Augustine (16-2) held the Roneagles to less than 10 points in three of the four quarters played on Thursday night. The game was being played at McDonogh 35 due to gymnasium issues at St. Augustine’s campus.
“The humidity was causing the gym floor to sweat,” Purple Knights head coach Mitchell Johnson said.
Though short winded on the technical issues, Johnson had a little bit more to say about his team’s magnificent defensive stand Thursday.
“We play a bunch of different defenses," he said. “We were able to fly to the ball and get multiple stops. We focused on the defensive side of the ball and made some big plays. The plan for us is just to keep playing together on defense, keep playing together as a unit and keep doing what we’ve been taught. Fly to the ball, box out, defend and rebound.”
The Roneagles (6-11), meanwhile, weren’t able to get anything going offensively until the fourth quarter when the game was already well out of hand as St. Augustine led by as many as 28 points. Only one of their players was able to get into double figures near the end of the game when the Purple Knights had already put in their reserves.
“We have to be more consistent in our play,” Roneagles coach Kevin Sanders said. “We can’t have these big imbalances. We didn’t play particularly well and St. Aug played really well. We’ve got to be able to meet the moment.”
Though a one-sided game, it didn’t start off that way as the Roneagles got out to a 7-2 lead to start the game before Johnson called a time out to get his players in gear. Whatever he said worked as the Purple Knights closed the quarter on a 21-0 run to go up 23-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The defensive effort continued into the second quarter as the Roneagles couldn’t score a single point until midway through the quarter. The offensive effort from Pierre and his teammates helped pace the Purple Knights as well as they led at halftime by a core of 30-13.
Pierre picked up his third 3-pointer of the evening early in the third quarter to help pace the St. Augustine attack and the defense held the Roneagles to just 9 points in the quarter as the Purple Knights led 45-22 after the third quarter.
The reserves got to see most of the action in the fourth as St. Augustine kept the lead and ultimately got the win and now advance to the tournament semifinals.