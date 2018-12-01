Elijah Morgan scored 16 points as the Jesuit Blue Jays defeated the Holy Cross Tigers 64-54 in the championship of the Allstate Sugar Bowl CYO Basketball Tournament.
Jesuit (8-0) won its 12th championship in the 65-year history of the tournament.
The Blue Jays outscored the Tigers 23-10 in the second quarter to lead 40-26 at the half. Holy Cross (5-2) never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
“Offensively we played really well in the first half,” said Jesuit coach Chris Jennings. “We moved the ball well. Getting those turnovers and limiting their second shots was also key. This a good team win against a very good team.”
Holy Cross committed 19 turnovers for the game.
Jesuit trailed 5-4 following a free throw from Kalil Thomas. Morgan, who was the tournament MVP, hit a 3-pointer with 5:20 left in the first quarter and the Blue Jays never trailed again.
The Tigers tied the game at 16-16 on a Tyler Kirkwood layup with just 1:08 left in the first quarter. Noah Varnado made a free throw as the Blue Jays led 17-16 after the first quarter.
Sidney Madison hit a 3-pointer for Holy Cross to cut the deficit to 23-22 with 4:33 left in the first half. The Tigers never got any closer. Jesuit finished the first half on a 17-4 run. The Tigers went 0-for-9 from the field during that run.
Kyle Haupt connected on two of the team's three 3-pointers during that decisive spurt.
“We played five nights in a row” said Holy Cross coach Mister Kirkwood. “It was tough. We were tired and didn’t have it in us. We missed a lot of free throws. They had the fight in them, we didn’t.”
Jesuit made 16 of 35 field goals in the first half and 6 of 12 3-pointers. Holy Cross was 8 for 28 from the field.
The Tigers opened the second half on a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to 41-33 with 4:56 to go in the third quarter. Holy Cross trailed 45-38 at the end of the third quarter, holding the Blue Jays to just 5 points in the quarter.
Jesuit went 1 of 12 from the field in the third quarter.
The Blue Jays opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 52-38 lead with 5:54 remaining.
Another layup from Kirkwood capped off another 7-0 run as the Tigers closed to 52-45 with 3:38 left in the game.
But Holy Cross never got any closer.
The Blue Jays finished the game 24 of 58 from the field for 41.4 percent. They made 7 of 18 3-pointers and hit 9 of 16 free throws.
Holy Cross was 18-54 from the field for 33.3 percent. They made 4 of 14 3-pointers, and just 14 of 30 free throws.
Haupt scored 14 points for Jesuit and Robert McMahon added 12 points.
Thomas led the Tigers with 11 points. Kirkwood added 10 points off of the bench.