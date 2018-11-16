While the 2018 prep football season still hasn’t concluded, that hasn’t stopped the coaching carousel from beginning.
Northshore High principal Frank Jabbia announced the hiring of Josh Buelle on Friday morning as the Panthers new coach.
Buelle, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator this past season, replaces Mike Bourg, who stepped down at the end of the regular season after 13 years on the job.
“I’ve been watching Josh for quite a while coming up through the ranks,” Jabbia said. “Throughout his young career he has done an outstanding jo, and is just a really up and coming football coach.
“Josh is a Slidell born-and-raised guy. He has ties to this community, and that played a big role. Josh has learned a lot throughout his coaching career, and hopefully he can bring that to our football program.”
Buelle, who also served as defensive coordinator at Mandeville for two seasons, was the interim head coach in 2017 after the resignation of Guy LeCompte for personal reasons. In that interim year, Buelle led the Skippers to the Class 5A state playoffs.
“There were a lot of things that drew me back to the city of Slidell and Northshore High School,” Buelle said. “It starts with the leadership of Mr. Jabbia. He’s a great principal to have. But I’m a Slidell guy, and it is good to just come home. I want to make history here and develop a consistently successful football program on and off the field. What drew me to this job was the chance to do just that, have this program on the level of contending for district championships and postseason success on a year end and year out basis.
“I got the chance to come home to the town that raised me. I couldn’t be more excited about leading the Northshore High football program.”
Serving as the school’s defensive coordinator during the 2018 season, Buelle’s impact was immediately felt. The Panthers gave up 18.6 points per game despite a 4-6 record.
“Me being here for a year already is huge,” he said. “Knowing the kids and being able to see them every day can only benefit us as a football program and me as a head coach. We can build off of what we did this past season. You can’t put a price on that.”
Moving back into the head coaching position, Buelle, who played at Slidell High and helped the Tigers reach the Class 5A state semifinals in 2004, said he learned a lot from the interim year leading the Skippers.
“I vividly remember Guy LeCompte telling me that you don’t know what you don’t know,” Buelle said. “That’s what I found out during my interim year at Mandeville. There is so much more that goes into it than just coaching football. I learned that you have to manage your time, your coaches and delegate responsibilities, while still having your hand in every facet of the program.
The head coach sets the tone in every aspect of the program. Having that experience under my belt already for at least one year I think will benefit me moving forward.”
Buelle said he is excited to to put his imprint on the program.
“Anytime change occurs there will be some differences,” Buelle said. “What I’m going to do is pull a little bit from everyone I worked with and work for, that includes coach Bourg, coach LeCompte and even my time playing for Slidell High under coach Wayne Grubb.
“It’s important to get to know everyone involved or could be involved with this program, including junior high coaches and kids that feed into our school as well. They are the future of the program, and we will invest in it.
"We want kids excited about going to Northshore High and want to be here. Northshore High is going to be a place where kids want to go and play football; no matter how young you are. We are going to build a program that our student body, administration, fans and parents are going to be proud of. The goal is that there is no other place you want to go to high school and play football than Northshore High School.”