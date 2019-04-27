The NFL Draft concluded on Saturday.
Here is a list of the players with Louisiana selected in this year's draft.
Round, Name, Position, Drafted by, college, high school if from Louisiana
(1) Devin White, LB, Bucs (LSU/N. Webster)
(1) Jerry Tillery, DT, Chargers (ND/Evangel
(2) Cody Ford, OT, Raiders (OU/Pineville)
(2) Greedy Williams, CB, Browns (LSU, Calvary Baptist)
(2) Irv Smith, TE, Vikings (Alabama/Brother Martin)
(3) Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Ravens (La. Tech/W. Feliciana)
(4) Foster Moreau, TE, Raiders (LSU/Jesuit)
(6) Isaiah Buggs, DL, Steelers (Alabama/Ruston)
(6) Marcus Green, WR, Falcons (Louisiana-Monroe)
(6) Donovan Wilson, S, Cowboys (Texas A&M/Shreveport-Woodlawn)
(7) Donnie Lewis, CB, Browns (Tulane/Baton Rouge Central)