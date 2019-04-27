lsutexasamfootball.112518_HS_3513
Buy Now

LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) points to the end zone after a Tigers' first down is confirmed in overtime in the Aggies' 74-72 win over the Tigers in the 7th overtime, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The NFL Draft concluded on Saturday. 

Here is a list of the players with Louisiana selected in this year's draft. 

Round, Name, Position, Drafted by, college, high school if from Louisiana

(1) Devin White, LB, Bucs (LSU/N. Webster)

(1) Jerry Tillery, DT, Chargers (ND/Evangel

(2) Cody Ford, OT, Raiders (OU/Pineville)

(2) Greedy Williams, CB, Browns (LSU, Calvary Baptist)

(2) Irv Smith, TE, Vikings (Alabama/Brother Martin)

(3) Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Ravens (La. Tech/W. Feliciana)

(4) Foster Moreau, TE, Raiders (LSU/Jesuit)

(6) Isaiah Buggs, DL, Steelers (Alabama/Ruston)

(6) Marcus Green, WR, Falcons (Louisiana-Monroe)

(6) Donovan Wilson, S, Cowboys (Texas A&M/Shreveport-Woodlawn)

(7) Donnie Lewis, CB, Browns (Tulane/Baton Rouge Central) 

Follow Rod Walker on Twitter, @rwalkeradvocate.

View comments