And then there were eight.
We are at the midway point of the high school football season, and eight teams from the Greater New Orleans area still perfect.
That number will be down to at least seven by Friday night since undefeated Country Day and undefeated Newman will be playing each other.
So which of the Elite 8 has the best chance of going the whole way without a blemish on their record.
Let's take a look, ranking them in order of most likely to least likely.
1. Lakeshore: It takes two things to run the table. You have to be good. And you have to have a favorable schedule. The Titans check both of those boxes and should be good enough to go undefeated for the second straight year. Their last regular season loss came against Franklinton late in the 2016 season. Since then, they have reeled off 17 straight regular-season wins, including last year when they made it to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Don't expect that regular season streak to end this season.
2. John Curtis: It was a tough call for the second spot. But the Patriots have been simply dominant through the first five weeks. It's hard to say they have a favorable schedule considering they compete in the Catholic League. Nothing we have seen this season indicates that they will have any hiccups along the way though. Assuming quarterback Collin Guggenheim stays healthy, the Patriots look like a shoo-in to make it to the Dome with a perfect record.
3. Edna Karr: The players wearing the purple and gold uniforms might change, but the results don't. When Brice Brown took over at his alma mater in 2015, he lost his first three games. Since then, the Cougars are 37-3 with two Class 4A state championship trophies on Huntlee Drive. Three straight, and a second straight undefeated season looks like a strong possibility. They can't look past Friday's game against McDonogh 35. But their biggest regular-season test will be the November finale against Warren Easton. They'll pass that test as well.
4A and 4B. Newman and Country Day: Ok, so this one was too close to call. But it will be settled Friday night Uptown when the Greenies and Cajuns square off. The winner finishes the regular season undefeated. The loser will have just this one loss. The schedule for both teams are favorable the rest of the way. Oh-so-slight edge to the Greenies, going for their second straight undefeated regular season, since they are playing at home.
6. Hannan: The Hawks started the season 7-0 a year ago. They are two wins away from equaling that mark. The date against Albany in two weeks will determine if they can go undefeated.
7. Pearl River: The Rebels are 5-0. Even if they somehow survive this week's road trip to Hahnville, they still have a date with Lakeshore down the road. So their chances of staying undefeated looks like a long shot at best.
8. Belle Chasse: Running back Ralph Jones has been one of the area's leading rushers all season long for the Cardinals. But back-to back dates against Warren Easton on Thursday and Edna Karr next week likely ends the Cards' perfection. If they somehow get past those two, they all of a sudden become the team to beat.
Best guess here is that the Elite Eight dwindles down to the Fab 5 by the time this week is over.