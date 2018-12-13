It was a new week, but it was the same result for St. Augustine and Hahnville.
Damon Landry scored 19 points to help lead the Purple Knights past the Tigers 64-47 to advance to the semi-finals of the Chalmette Christmas Classic.
The Purple Knights (13-2) defeated the Tigers (9-5) for the second time in six days after beating them in the final of the Newman Invitational on Saturday.
Now, St. Augustine moves on with a chance to make another championship with a berth in the semifinals Friday night.
“Having a day of rest was huge for us,” Purple Knights coach Mitchel Johnson said. “Getting a chance to rest on Tuesday was really helpful. Give (Hahnville) coach (Yussef Jasmine) and (Hahnville) credit. They’re always going to compete and play hard. It’s always going to be a good game anytime we play against that team.”
For the Tigers, it was another setback after coming up just short last week. The star tandem of Kaden Pierre and Claudell Harris Jr. were held to nine points combined.
Jasmine said there was just one thing to blame for his team’s loss.
“Execution,” he said. “We have to execute the game plan. That was the difference in the last game and the difference in this game. (St. Augustine) executed and we didn’t. It’s that simple.
"It’s frustrating because you know you have a game plan set to compete against the other team and when you don’t execute it, you can only look at yourself. St. Augustine is a great team and I’m not trying to take away anything from coach Mitch because he does a great job, but the difference was they executed better than we did.”
The one-sided game didn’t start off that way, as the teams battled out to a 14-14 tie at the end of one quarter after Landry made a last-second layup to close the quarter.
St. Augustine began to pull ahead in the second quarter as a 3-pointer by Decon Jefferson helped give the Purple Knights a 31-24 lead at the half.
The third quarter is when the bleeding began as St. Augustine increased its lead to 19 points. A key was that the Purple Knights gave up just six points in the period in building a 49-30 lead.
Hahnville closed to within 12, but the Purple Knights got re-energized after back-to-back slam dunks by Jefferson to get the win.
Now the Purple Knights will move on for a chance to make it to the finals of the Classic. Landry said he had confidence in his team.
“We’re just trying to advance to the championship,” he said. “We’re just trying to get another trophy. I plan to be aggressive every game. I’m just trying to lead my team to a championship, play my role, get shooters open and deny the other team theirs. I’m ready to get it."