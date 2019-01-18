As has been the case now for their past 25 District 10-3A boys basketball games, the De La Salle Cavaliers refused to lose Friday night.
Buoyed by an impressive getaway that produced a 17-point lead in the initial 11 minutes, the three-time reigning 10-3A champions all of that and more to fend off Lusher 57-52 in the district opener for both teams at the De La Salle gym.
Guards Jalen Ned, Abiram Frye and Ja’kobe Walker scored 14, 14 and 11 points, respectively, and center Gerald Matthews contributed seven points and seven rebounds to pace the Cavaliers to their 27th overall district victory that dates to the 2014-15 season.
De La Salle (14-7, 1-0 in 10-3A) used a 16-9 first-quarter advantage that ballooned to a 26-9 lead when Walker and Ned combined to score first 10 points of the second period before a methodical and determined rally by Lusher (13-9, 0-1) in the ensuing two-plus quarters in this meeting of 2018 Division II state semifinalists.
“We were aware of the winning streak,’’ Ned said after scoring six of De La Salle’s final eight points to seal the victory. “Our coach tells us don’t worry about that. Just focus on the game.’’
Lusher (13-9, 0-1) certainly got their Uptown rivals’ attention in the fourth period after trailing 30-21 at halftime and still by nine at 45-36 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Lions culminated a 13-6 run to get within 51-49 after guards Corey Madison and Cameron Williams hit two free throws and a field goal with 54 seconds remaining.
Walker followed with two free throws 14 seconds later and Ned sank two layups when the Cavaliers threw over the top of Lusher’s full-court pressure to derail the upset bid.
“It’s always a difficult challenge against Lusher,’’ De La Salle coach Paul Kelly said. “We play each other two times every year and for as long as I can remember they are always well prepared. Both teams gave it everything they had. We were just fortunate to make a few more plays than them.’’
Madison scored a game-high 21 points for the Lions, who also got 13 from Williams. Forward Ian Kirsch added eight points and guard Nolan Hall had seven.
“First of all, De La Salle is very, very good and that was pretty obvious,’’ Lusher coach Hunter Higgins said. “I thought our guys competed super hard. We just couldn’t get over the hump. We played hard. I’m happy with the effort. We just have to find a way to win these close games.’’