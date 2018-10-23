To know Jim Bickford was to love him.
Such was the consensus of the minds and hearts he touched as a teacher, coach, sports historian, statistician, announcer and track and field official at Chalmette High School and beyond.
James Robert “Biggie’’ Bickford died Tuesday morning at East Jefferson General Hospital. He was 74.
“Jim really was a loveable guy,’’ said Chalmette principal Wayne Warner, who has directed the St. Bernard school for the past 46 years where Bickford graduated, taught and coached. “Jim was a wonderful guy. He was like the walking encyclopedia for Chalmette athletics.
“He, unbelievably, could remember students and games and dates and he just had this tremendous ability to hold that in his memory. There’s no question he loved sports. Not only was he a statistician for all of those years. He was a coach. A lot of his athletes ended up doing very well.’’
Born in New Orleans where he lived until age 9, Bickford and his family relocated to St. Bernard Parish where he graduated from Chalmette High in 1963.
Bickford was the son of the late James Jesse “Jimmy’’ Bickford and Gloria Buras Bickford. Bickford is survived by his sisters Kathleen Bickford Hodgins (James) and Rosemary Bickford along with nieces Oliva Hodgins and Rainey Muse, nephew Ryan Hodgins and cousin Mike Buras.
Nicknamed “Biggie’’ by his childhood friends because of his size, Bickford served as a teacher in English, History, Social Studies and other subjects at Chalmette for 30 years after he attended and graduated from then Northeast Louisiana College in Monroe in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. He also earned a Masters degree in Education Media from Loyola in 1968.
Sports served as a driving force for Bickford throughout his life and proved to be a path to induction in the St. Bernard Parish Sports Hall of Fame and the LSU Track and Fields Officials Association Hall of Fame.
“Biggie was a special gentleman, he really was,’’ said St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis, who served as a student and athlete under Bickford’s direction in the late ’70s before teaching and coaching at his side thereafter. “He just was so passionate about everything and he put 100 percent into it.
“He was always, always connected to Chalmette High School in every way. He knew everything about Chalmette’s history.’’
As current Chalmette athletic director David Brossette said of Bickford, “He bled maroon and white.’’
“Mr. Bickford was hard-nosed and loyal as a person will ever be,’’ said Brossette, who similar to McInnis was a student under Bickford and then a colleague as a teacher and coach. “He went to bat for anyone dealing with Chalmette High School and not just that but anybody dealing with high school sports in the Metro area. He was an advocate for all of that.’’
In regards to Bickford impact, Brossette said, “You hear people say, ‘Somebody will step in and fill the void.’ But this is a void that I don’t think can be filled. It’s going to take a whole bunch of people to do it if they can. Although we’re trying to get people to do it, it’ll never be (the same). He’s going to be missed, I know that.’’
As an ambassador of Chalmette sports to local media and fans alike, Bickford kept statistics for the school’s football, basketball, baseball and track and field teams for much of his tenure starting in the early ’60s and continued to serve as the football statistician through 2017.
“Everything was hand written,’’ Brossette said. “He wasn’t much of a computer guy.’’
Bickford also proved memorable as “the voice of Chalmette basketball.’’
“People loved to come in and hear him announce ballgames because of his voice, which is so booming,’’ Warner said. “Every game was like a championship game when he announced it.’’
Bickford began coaching track and field in 1983 and helped produce five state champions in throwing events such as the javelin and discus. Bickford also coached more than two dozen regional champions and more than three dozen individual district champions while helping Chalmette win district team championships in 1992, 2007, 2010 and 2011.
“He was a Chalmette guy through and through,’’ Brossette said. “Everybody who knows him thinks of him as the voice of the (school) basketball team, but most people don’t know that he coached five state champions in track in the throwing events. That’s something he was really proud of.’’
“This is going to be a big loss not only for Chalmette, but for St. Bernard in the sense that he really was involved in so many different areas of sports,’’ Warner said. “Jim loved St. Bernard and he tried to do everything he could (to promote St. Bernard).
“And Jim loved kids, he really did. He loved athletes. There wasn’t anything bad to say about Jim as far as that goes. He was a good teacher. He had kids who were up and down like every other teacher does, but he never did get to the point where he gave up on anybody. He always tried to work with kids.’’
Funeral arrangements if any were uncertain, according to family members. But a celebration of Bickford’s life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
“He didn’t want a funeral. He wanted to have a big party,’’ McGinnis said with a chuckle. “With a lot of alcohol, he said.’’