The Hannan Hawks played from behind for the majority of their Wednesday night playoff matchup against the St. Scholastica Doves.
In the end however, the Hawks were the ones dancing to the tune of victory.
Amelia Stardridge and Mallory Kramer both pitched in 14 points in aiding a fourth-quarter comeback to help the 17th-seeded Hawks defeat the 16th-seeded Doves 47-41 in the opening round of the Division II girls basketball playoffs.
The Hawks (10-17) struggled early on to convert offensive opportunities into points as they had just 18 points at halftime. Kramer came up big with free throws late in the game to help aid the team to victory.
“We had a lot of trouble in the beginning but we realized that we really just needed to stick it through and work as a team,” Kramer said. “We knew we needed to keep the effort up and keep the momentum going so we could pull it through in the end.”
Stardridge agreed with her teammate's feelings.
“We really tried our best,” she said. “I’m really proud of my teammates for sticking through it. We came back eventually and I’m really proud of us.”
The Doves (12-21) led most of the game until late. Katherine Chassin scored 24 of her team's 41 points, but it wasn’t enough.
“We have three seniors who we’re going to miss,” SSA coach Elicia Ocmond. “For the girls coming back next year, we just got to work this summer and try to improve. We’re losing a great ball-handler, so we’re going to have to have some young ones step up and improve.
"As far as this game goes, it was a tough one to lose. You never want to lose against a cross-city rival, but we just didn’t play well enough in the second half offensively. We came out flat in the third quarter and we just didn’t do enough, but congrats to Hannan and best of luck to them the rest of the playoffs.”
The Hawks certainly did enough early on as they got out to a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter after a late basket by Alexis Dale.
The second quarter saw the Doves come to life as they took the lead and Chassin’s basket with eight seconds left before halftime gave them a 23-18 lead at intermission.
Dale’s layup pulled Hannan within six points late in the third quarter as the Doves maintained control but began to lose control of their grasp.
Kramer scored on a layup and made a free throw midway through the fourth to pull the Hawks within three and a free throw with 2:30 remaining pulled them within one. Molly Banta’s free throw with two minutes to go gave the Hawks the lead, which they extended for the win.