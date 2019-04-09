Chalmette’s command of District 8-5A baseball continues.
The two-time reigning champions won their 20th consecutive league game Tuesday as Bryce Catania and Alex Crews each hit home runs while accounting for five RBIs and starting pitcher Antoine Harris struck out 11 in 5⅓ innings in a 10-2 victory against John Ehret on Tuesday at Patriot Park.
The victory was much-needed by the Owls who entered the game tied for first place with Ehret.
Chalmette (11-12, 7-0 in 8-5A) also inched closer to the .500 level by recording an eighth consecutive victory following a 3-12 start.
“The kids in this program are determined to play baseball and that’s all that their mindset is focused on,’’ said Catania whose second homer of the season over the left field fence was good for three runs in the top of the first to get the Owls rolling toward an early 4-0 advantage.
“I won’t say we played phenomenal, but we did play the game hard and we played (the game) right.’’
Crew followed with his third homer, a two-run shot also to left, that closed the scoring in the top of the seventh after the Owls had scratched out single runs in the third and fourth innings before scoring three more in the fifth highlighted by Collin Cure’s two-run single.
Ehret (9-12, 6-1) remains alive in the pennant race as Chalmette hosts East Jefferson at 5 p.m. Thursday while the Patriots play at Higgins at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s pretty impressive,’’ Crews said of Chalmette’s district winning streak. “We need to keep it going in the next three games to secure a playoff spot. So we’re looking to the future and not behind us.’’
Crews, Cure and Mike Ludwig, Chalmette’s leadoff man, each collected two hits as the Owls totaled eight while taking advantage of eight walks, three hit batters and a wild pitch by three Ehret pitchers. Ludwig walked twice in addition to going 2-3 to score three times.
Harris (4-0) fanned 11, walked two and allowed three hits in 5⅔ innings to win his fourth straight start that began in district play. The Owls hard-throwing senior right-hander and UNO signee had missed the first five-plus weeks of the season while rehabbing from scar tissue in his right pitching shoulder and back.
Harris survived one shaky inning, the third, when Ehret scored both its runs via a pair of infield hits, two hit batters, a wild pitch and a balk.
“I did all right for four innings,’’ Harris said. “But (Ehret’s) dugout got to my head in that one inning when I hit some batters. I got a little rattled. But I settled in and didn’t worry too much about (velocity).’’
“What I was happy about was our approach at the plate,’’ said Chalmette coach Mike Thomas, who finished the game on crutches after suffering what he said was a possible torn calf muscle in the three-run fifth while backpedaling out of the third base coaching box. “Last year we had zero home runs and this year we’ve got six. I was pleased with our overall performance and it starts with pitching.’’
Right-hander P.J. Bodden (4-4) took the loss after keeping the Patriots close for four innings. Ehret’s two runs were its first in five games against Chalmette following four consecutive shutouts dating to Ehret’s sweep of the Owls en route to the 2016 district crown.
“I thought Bodden pitched a good game,’’ Ehret coach Kenny Francingues said. “He did miss on a couple of pitches. But we have to play better defensively than we did. Of course, you can’t spot the (kind of) pitcher three or four runs.
“But we had our chances and we just didn’t take advantage of them. A hit here or there and it’s a different story. But give (Harris) credit for getting big outs when he needed them.’’
DISTRICT 8-5A
Chalmette 10, Ehret 2
Chalmette 301 130 2 – 10-8-1
Ehret 002 000 0 – 2-4-2
Top hitters: Chalmette – Alex Crews 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 RS; Mike Ludwig 2-3, 3 RS; Collin Cure 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Bryce Catania 1-3, HR, 3 RBI; Kaleb Walter 1-2. Ehret – Dylan Domingue 1-3; Curtis Laroche 1-3; Myles Bartholomew 1-4, RBI.
Winning pitcher: Antoine Harris, Chalmette, 4-0. Losing pitcher: P.J. Bodden, Ehret, 4-4.
Team records: Chalmette 11-12 overall, 7-0 in District 8-5A; Ehret 9-12 overall, 6-1 in 8-5A.
-30-