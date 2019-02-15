For the second year in a row and the ninth time in 11 seasons, the St. Scholastica Doves are heading to the state championship game in Division I girls soccer.
Sydney Vincens scored two goals, Hailly Waterhouse, Isabella Pflug and Peyton Scheuermann all added goals and the second-seeded Doves advanced 5-1 past the third-seeded Mandeville Skippers in a semifinal Friday in Covington.
The Doves (20-0-3) controlled the flow from the onset as Pflug scored in just the third minute. Waterhouse scored in the 27th minute, Vincens in the 51st. Scheuermann in the 60th and Vincens again in the 66th.
“Getting the goal early was definitely good for us momentum-wise,” said St. Scholastica coach Matt Jacques. “After that we really just kept things going. I’m just really proud of the girls and their effort.
"We’re on to the next one now. It feels great to be back in the state championship. I’m just looking forward to the next week and just going up there and just handling business.”
Vincens concurred her excitement about returning to the Championship.
“In practice this week we lost one of our key defenders,” she said. “From that point on we were like ‘let’s just win this for her because we know she’d be giving her 110 percent effort.’ Of course our ultimate goal was the state championship, but tonight I think we took care of business.
"It really feels awesome. We knew this was going to be a big one. We had all of our friends and family here to support us so it definitely feels amazing. Concentrating in school today was so hard, I was a nervous wreck the whole time. I don’t really remember a lot of the day to be honest.”
The Skippers (23-4-3) scored in the 64th minute just before Vincens goal when Madison Morgan sent one in through the right corner of the goal post. By then, however, Mandeville was already trailing 4-1.
“We gave up some easy soft goals that we didn’t need to,” said coach Mandeville Sean Esker. “I think we worked hard, and we got one.
"We would’ve liked to have gotten a couple and been a little tighter while not giving them such easy goals. It’s nice to not have as many seniors as St. Scholastica does, but we’re going to celebrate the three we have tonight. They’ve had a heck of a run while they’ve been here and tell next year’s people that they have to lift the legacy that those three have left.”